Hoping to expedite the repaving of sections of four rural Warren County roads, fiscal court voted 6-0 Monday in a special meeting via Zoom teleconference to approve an agreement between the county and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The KYTC agreement will reimburse the county up to $712,667 for the repaving of more than 17 total miles of roads.
The stretches of roads covered in the agreement are:
- Threlkel Ferry Road (CR 1362) from Ky. 263 extending north for 6.097 miles.
- Bethel Lane (CR 1010) from Ky. 1402 extending east to Carl Jordan Road for 4.242 miles.
- Goodrum Road (CR 1194) from Boyce-Fairview Road extending west to Ky. 622 (Plano Road) for 2.866 miles.
- Austin Raymer Road (CR 1359) from Ky. 185 (Richardsville Road) extending west to for 3.913 miles.
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon called the meeting in an effort to get the paving done by the end of the year.
“If we had waited until the next scheduled meeting (Nov. 20), then it would be more likely that we would miss this window of opportunity to get these paved before the blacktop plant closes for the winter,” Buchanon said in a text message.
He said the agreement will use KYTC’s discretionary road funds and will cover the total cost of repaving, and he hopes to have that done before 2021.
“We are hoping to have it done by the end of the calendar year, but it depends on the weather,” Buchanon said. “It also depends on the turnaround time for getting the countersigned agreement back from the state.”
Although this agreement covers a small portion of the approximately 800 miles of county roads in Warren County, Buchanon said it’s important to get these projects done.
Buchanon said he’s thankful for KYTC Department of Rural and Municipal Aid Commissioner Bobbi Jo Lewis and other state officials for the funding and for “recognizing the importance of keeping our rural roads in a good state of repair and safe for our residents.”
