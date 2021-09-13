Warren County is receiving more than $300,000 in Kentucky Transportation Cabinet funding to address resurfacing needs on five rural roads and an emergency repair of a road damaged by spring flooding.
Pondsville Road in the northern end of the county, which had a metal culvert wash out and lost a large-enough section of the road to be closed for weeks after May flooding, has been repaired under a $98,700 bid from Scotty’s Contracting. Nearly $80,000 of that expense is being covered through KYTC emergency funds.
The county is also receiving $263,112 from KYTC’s Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for resurfacing five stretches of road that county Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said are high priorities.
The five stretches of road to be resurfaced through the KYTC “flex” funds, approved by Warren Fiscal Court at its Aug. 27 meeting, are:
- A 0.175-mile section of Boyce-Fairview Road from Claypool-Boyce Road extending south to U.S. 231.
- A 0.747-mile section of Claypool-Boyce Road extending north from Boyce-Fairview Road to H.E. Johnson Road.
- A 1.18-mile section of Long Road extending from Three Springs Road south to Matlock Road.
- A 1.658-mile section of Oakland-Flat Rock Road extending from U.S. 68 south to Friendship Church Road.
- A 0.795-mile section of Richardsville Airport Road extending from Ky. 263 south to the end of county road maintenance.
Buchanon said the roads selected for resurfacing are evaluated by the county road superintendent and Public Works Director Josh Moore.
“We review the roads that meet the state’s guidelines and rate them for maintenance need, connectivity and traffic volume,” Buchanon said in a text message. “Many times these flex roads are pass-through or commute routes between one state road and another.”
Moore said work on the five roads will begin after all the paperwork is back from the KYTC office in Frankfort.
“I would anticipate the work beginning in the next month or so,” Moore said.