The Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority received $300,000 from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for road work in Henderson Interstate Industrial Park, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday.
Funding will go toward widening and upgrading Eddings Road to form an access road for the industrial park.
Eddings Road now serves as the primary entrance for employees of companies in the park and emergency vehicles.
Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority Executive Director Dennis Griffin said the project will cost about $500,000, and the authority will pay the rest of the construction cost.
“Obviously, we could not have moved forward with widening the road without the help of the state,” Griffin said. “We are certainly thankful for Gov. Beshear and Transportation Secretary Jim Gray for the support. Our state legislators Sen. David Givens and Rep. Shawn McPherson helped so much as well. This was a collective effort for a much-needed project here in Franklin.”
Griffin said the authority hopes to take a bid on the project in August and have construction on the road completed before winter.
There are 180 acres of the 450-acre park available for potential companies, and Griffin wants the area to be as accessible as possible.
“This road will help accelerate the growth of the park,” he said. “This gives us another major access into the park – particularly for cars.”
A KYTC news release said the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority has purchased an additional 187 acres for future development, and companies such as Sumitomo, Taeyang Metals, Hunt Ford, Three Springs Distillery, Alliance Distribution, Axem and Precision Power have or are in the process of locating in the park.
“Our Kentucky economy is going strong, and the impressive growth of Henderson Interstate Industrial Park is an illustration of that,” Beshear said in the release. “Hundreds of jobs have been created at this industrial park and more will be created as it expands. The funding for Eddings Road will ensure there are no roadblocks to progress and growth in the area.”
Gray referred to the project as the “next phase” of what has been nearly a decade-long state investment to construct Eddings Road.
