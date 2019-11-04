State historical marker added to Bowling Green's oldest cemetery

Cruising along College Street, it can be easy to overlook Pioneer Cemetery – Bowling Green’s oldest public burial ground and the original home of the historic Presbyterian Church here.
The church, which relocated in 1833 to its current location at State Street and East 10th Avenue, has many past lives. At one point, it hosted an academy for girls and was later converted into an infirmary for soldiers during the Civil War, when Bowling Green flipped between Confederate and Union control.
For the Rev. Matthew Covington, the church’s history is a testament to its long commitment to community service.
“The Presbyterian Church has always felt very close to the Bowling Green community and has been a part of the development of the community,” Covington said.
On Sunday, Covington gathered with Presbyterian Church congregants at the cemetery, located at College Street and East Sixth Avenue, to dedicate an official state historical marker.
Congregants, including some descendants of the founding members, bowed their heads in prayer, sung a hymn and listened to remarks about the church’s history.
Visible from the roadside, the marker references the Presbyterian Church’s founder, the Rev. Joseph B. Lapsley.
Lapsley founded the church April 9, 1819, with 28 founding members, including two enslaved people. Born on Oct. 3, 1779, Lapsley died Sept. 25, 1823, just four years after establishing the church. His remains are interred at the cemetery at the spot where his pulpit once stood.
For Presbyterian Church congregant Thomas Moody, who helped make the new marker a reality in time for the church’s bicentennial this year, it’s a way to make visible a story lost to time.
“Since we were celebrating 200 years, it seemed right that this place be marked,” Moody said of the project, which was done with support from the Kentucky Historical Society. “I thought ‘Well, this is the original cemetery for Bowling Green and there’s no marker here, and a lot of people don’t know it exists.’
“Preservation’s a good thing,” Moody said.
