Kentucky’s Department for Public Health now officially recommends that people refrain from using vaping products until there is clarity on the new epidemic of lung illness.
“There are thousands of combinations of chemicals” in vaping products, said Christina Mora Dettman, spokeswoman for the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, so it’s been challenging to pinpoint the source of vaping illnesses.
The state confirmed one case of pulmonary disease associated with vaping this past week and is investigating 25 other cases. Updates will be reported weekly to the cabinet’s new monitoring page for vaping illness.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week reported 1,080 cases of lung illness and 18 deaths associated with vaping.
About 80 percent of the patients are under age 35 –including about 16 percent of patients under age 18 – and 70 percent of the patients are male.
Although vaping-related illnesses are being investigated by state and federal agencies, local health departments might be charged with handling the issue in the future, according to Matt Hunt, director of the Barren River District Health Department.
“It’s something we want to be as proactive as possible on,” Hunt said.
The health department is visiting schools to educate students in fourth grade through high school about the dangers of vaping – and, in particular, the addiction risk with using nicotine products.
At The Medical Center at Bowling Green, pulmonologist Dr. Karan Singh has treated lung illnesses in two 30-something patients that reported vaping CBD oil.
“There has been a sudden epidemic of young kids coming in ending up on a breathing machine,” Singh said in an interview last month. “We don’t really know why all of this is happening.
“Apart from air, there is nothing safe to put in your lungs.”
The CDC recommends avoiding vaping or using electronic cigarette products. If an individual switched to vaping to quit cigarettes, the CDC warns that the individual should not return to smoking cigarettes.
If an individual has been vaping or using e-cigarette products and experiences symptoms, they should seek out a health provider.
