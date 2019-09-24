Superfund sites, rare earth elements, litter and endangered species were among the myriad topics covered at the Governor’s Conference on Energy and the Environment at the Lexington Convention Center last week.
State leaders discussed the newest initiatives aimed at protecting the land, critters and water.
But to start, the featured speaker at the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet’s annual forum discussed federal repeals of environmental protections.
“We’re very interested in deregulation,” said Matt Leopold, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency general counsel, pointing to 40 completed deregulatory actions and 49 more proposed deregulatory initiatives from the Trump administration. “We set the framework right for a federalism approach.”
For example, the Trump administration is removing guidance set forth in the Waters of the U.S. Rule to protect ephemeral streams – streams that occur after rainfall or snowmelt – and wetlands without surface water connections to larger waterways. In 2015, the Obama administration established the WOTUS rule to define the scope of waters federally protected under the 1972 Clean Water Act to include wetlands, streams and seasonal streams. Conservation and environmental groups applauded the rule, while heavy industry and agricultural groups opposed it.
EPA repealed this rule last week to fix “regulatory uncertainty,” said Mary Walker, administrator of EPA’s Southeast Region, while suggesting that it was challenging for the “average” person to understand jurisdiction.
Kentucky doesn’t have as many ephemeral streams as places like New Mexico or Texas, according to Pete Goodman, director of the Kentucky Division of Water, so the rule might not have as large of an impact locally. But Goodman said the state would still be enforcing water quality permits and working diligently to protect vulnerable areas and endangered species.
He also suggested the state would work with the Army Corps of Engineers to protect endangered species, which have also recently come into the political spotlight.
The U.S. Department of the Interior altered the Endangered Species Act to include economic considerations in the listing process of threatened or endangered species. The new rule allows for regulators to ignore the predicted effects of climate change and allows people to hunt, fish or unintentionally kill threatened species, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists, a nonprofit science advocacy group.
The repeal of the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan and its replacement, the Affordable Clean Energy Rule, was also discussed. The new rule will target emitting units instead of broadly setting emissions reductions, according to Walker, while shifting power to states.
“It addresses emissions at the source,” said Melissa Duff, director of the Kentucky Division for Air Quality, and “allows us to implement a plan that works for us.”
EPA passed the new rule in July. Environmental groups and about 30 states and cities have since filed challenges to the rule.
During the conference, there was also a focus on how the state will continue to protect aspects of the environment without federal guidance.
State Sen. Brandon Smith, R-Hazard, summarized his new legislation aimed at reducing litter across the state. People put trash in the back of their trucks and drive 80 mph, and then state-funded volunteer groups clean up the mess, according to Smith.
Smith envisions a new system of enforcing litter laws, including authorizing the cabinet to send warning letters and creating a public database of litterers. In his bill, introduced earlier this year, Smith also wants the cabinet to create a website and mobile app for anonymous litter reporting.
With only a small number of littering fines each year, “enforcement in Kentucky is honestly laughable,” Smith said.
He gave the example of small towns where speeding is caught so often it’s like driving through a “war zone.”
“Kentucky needs to be a littering war zone,” Smith said.
Superfund sites – land contaminated by hazardous waste and identified as a human and environmental hazard – also remain a significant environmental issue in Kentucky, according to Tony Hatton, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Environmental Protection.
“We have this long list of sites where we have very little resources to address them,” Hatton said. “We may have sites that have issues we don’t know about.”
And regarding coal combustion residuals and their potential groundwater impacts: “I think that’s something that’s going to be litigated very heavily,” Hatton said.
The removal of ponds will be expensive remediation projects that will “likely fall to ratepayers,” Hatton said.
Communities might also face some energy and environmentally related issues because of poor management instead of poorly enforced regulations, according to Charles Snavely, secretary of the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet. He cited the issue of a water utility cutting into its own lines, which was resolved after the utility did an investigation and found a management solution.
“Accountability is a difficult thing,” Snavely said. “Everything becomes personal. We need to provide the leadership in place that forces that.”
The state will also work toward reforestation while monitoring rare plants and assessing endangered species, according to Zeb Weese, executive director of the Office of Kentucky Nature Preserves, and the University of Kentucky is researching white oak tree management and regeneration to reduce the environmental impact of the bourbon industry, according to Jeff Stringer, chairman of UK’s department of forestry and natural resources.
And there might be one opportunity to benefit economically from past environmental harms: extracting the 17 rare earth elements that contribute to iPhones, Tesla electric vehicles and LED lightbulbs from mining sites, according to Smith.
Despite the name, these elements are “relatively abundant,” according to the U.S. Geologic Survey, and they’re found in mining waste.
“There could be a rare opportunity for Kentucky in rare earth metals,” Smith said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.