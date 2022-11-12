A state commission formed to administer hundreds of millions of dollars to combat the opioid crisis held a town hall recently in Bowling Green.
The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission has received $478 million as part of a $26 billion global settlement with pharmaceutical distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson along with drug manufacturer Johnson and Johnson.
The settlement resolves lawsuits brought by numerous state and local governments against the drug companies that accused them of fueling the opioid epidemic by funneling medications into pharmacies that submitted suspicious drug orders.
The companies denied wrongdoing but agreed to settle all claims.
On Wednesday, some of the 11-member commission came to the Carroll Knicely Center to host a town hall, one of eight such meetings across the state, to gain insights from local officials and residents about the impact of opioids on their communities.
“We want to hear the truth of what you have seen, lived, suffered and overcome,” said Bryan Hubbard, the commission’s executive director. “We want to know what it is that this commission, with the resources we have, needs to prioritize in terms of service delivery so that the next 25 years won’t look like the past 25 years.”
According to data from the Warren County Coroner’s Office, 15 drug overdose deaths were investigated in the county in 2020, and the number of drug-related deaths doubled last year to 30.
Local authorities have identified fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, as a driver in the increase in fatal overdoses.
Drug-related deaths have trended upward in Kentucky, increasing each year since 2018.
Of the 2,256 documented fatal overdoses in the state last year, opioids figured into 1,796 of those deaths, and fentanyl was present in 1,562 fatalities, according to state data.
In the U.S., fentanyl poisoning has become the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45, according to data gathered from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Created by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, the commission is overseeing disbursement of the $478 million Kentucky received as part of the settlement, with half of the funds to be distributed to cities and counties to use at their discretion and the other half going to the state to be awarded as grants.
All funds must be dedicated to opioid abatement efforts.
Money will be awarded over a 16-year period, and spring 2023 is the target date for the first award.
Any organization in good standing can apply for grant funding and there is no cap on grant requests.
“We are going to accept applications on a rolling, ongoing basis,” said Bryan Hubbard, the commission’s executive director. “As of (Wednesday), the application portal has 152 applications in process and there are six that have been completed.”
The town hall itself saw several people from many surrounding counties and walks of life comment on their experiences contending with the effects of opioids on their community.
Elected officials, operators of treatment centers, health care providers and people in recovery provided their perspectives.
Arthur Green, a retired teacher and current mayor of Elkton, said he has gotten a sense of the scope of the problem by witnessing former students who have struggled after returning home from completing treatment in other cities.
“I have observed people come home and for a few months they do okay, but they’ve been abandoned by their families, I guess not knowing how to deal with the situation, and the only people they’ve got who they call friends are people who are still using,” Green said.
Green said he supported transitional housing nearer to his community as a resource for people treating their addictions.
“Communities like ours aren’t going to be able to solve this individually, it’s going to have to be a collective effort,” Green said. “We’ve got to look at not just the drug itself, you’ve got to look at the whole person.”
Joseph Crump developed an addiction to opioids as a teenager and then relapsed after seven years of sobriety, experiencing three overdoses.
Now sober again and working at Father’s House Recovery Center in Beaver Dam, Crump said effective solutions require community investment.
“What I have seen work is a long-term residential program that offers spiritual help and partners with local mental health (organizations) for counseling and learning life skills,” Crump said. “I do believe it takes a long-term residential situation with good transitional aftercare to help people get back into the community.”