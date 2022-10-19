The prosecution has presented its case in a 2020 homicide in which a Bowling Green man is accused of shooting his girlfriend's son.
Harold Montez Bell, 54, is on trial in Warren Circuit Court on charges of murder, first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Bell is accused of shooting Desmon Cunningham, 32, late on the night of April 24, 2020, outside the Woodford Street home of Cunningham's mother.
Bell was found April 25, 2020, in Illinois and arrested there.
A jury was seated and began hearing from witnesses Tuesday, and the prosecution rested Wednesday morning after calling several witnesses.
One witness, Terry Shobe, testified he had picked up his girlfriend from work on the night of the incident and got a phone call from Cunningham, who was upset because he and Bell had gotten into a fight and Bell had a weapon on him.
Shobe drove with his girlfriend, Makia Rhodes, to Cunningham's house, and Shobe recalled getting out of the vehicle and shaking hands with Bell and then going to see Cunningham, who was on the steps of the home.
Shobe said he offered to walk with Cunningham along the alley beside the home to calm him down, going so far as to offer Cunningham a ride to his house.
Cunningham declined, saying he preferred to stay with his mother, Shobe said.
"I had Desmon calm and ready to go in the house," Shobe said.
Walking back toward the home with Cunningham, Shobe testified that Bell and Cunningham were saying things to one another, and then Bell swung at Cunningham, touching off a physical fight between the two that ended up in the yard outside the home.
Shobe said he was about 10 or 15 feet away from the incident and saw Cunningham on top of Bell, and then Bell's nephew, Travious Russell, come over to attempt to intervene.
Shobe said Bell raised an arm, and then he heard a gunshot and Russell yell that he had just been shot.
"I heard the nephew say 'dang, you shot me' and Desmon ran out of sight and I think he ran around front somewhere," Shobe said. "I stood there, kind of in shock. That's when my girlfriend told me to get in the car."
Cunningham was found dead outside the home the following morning. An autopsy indicated that he had a gunshot wound to the chest, with a .22 caliber bullet perforating his aorta and both lungs.
Russell was treated for a gunshot wound to his arm, which is the basis for the assault charge against Bell.
Shobe is named as the alleged victim in the wanton endangerment charge.
Shobe said he called Cunningham's phone after leaving, and his mother answered, because the phone was in the house with her. Shobe found out from his son the day after the event that Cunningham died.
Bell's attorney, Ken Garrett, asked Shobe if he was in the line of fire when the shooting occurred.
"I know I'd seen (Bell) raise up, so I had to be in the line," Shobe said.
Questioned by Garrett, Shobe said he did not see the muzzle flash from the firearm because of how Russell and Cunningham were positioned, and that he heard the shot as Russell came in and made contact with Bell's arm.
Rhodes testified that she saw Shobe walk with Cunningham, saying under questioning from Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron that she was standing outside Shobe's car when the fight occurred and witnessed Cunningham get the upper hand on Bell.
Rhodes said she saw Bell raise his arm and then heard the gunshot, and then heard someone say they had been shot.
"It was just chaotic at that point," Rhodes said. "I just wanted Terry to get in his car and let's go."
Garrett brought out during cross-examination Rhodes' statement to the Bowling Green Police Department the day after the incident in which she reported staying in the vehicle during the event, and Rhodes said Wednesday she had one foot out of the vehicle.
Rhodes said she saw a man in a plaid shirt go toward the scuffle in an apparent effort to break it up.
Asked whether the man, identified as Russell, was attempting to pull Cunningham away from the scuffle, Rhodes said it was possible "because Desmon was on top of (Bell) beating him up."
Bell's younger brother, Steve Bell, testified that Harold Bell came to his home that night just before Steve Bell was getting ready for bed.
"He had called before and said he got put out and needed a place to stay and he got into a skirmish with Desmon," Steve Bell said.
Steve Bell testified that he didn't recall seeing any signs of injury on his brother and that he went to bed without discussing what happened.
The next day, Steve Bell got a call from Russell, who informed him Cunningham was dead.
"I'm shocked, I get out of bed," Steve Bell said, recalling that he woke up his brother soon afterward. "He was in shock by the information I just told him."
Questioned by Cohron, Steve Bell said he did not ask his brother what happened, but testified that he heard Harold Bell say "I have to get my mind together."
In later discussions with his brother, Steve Bell said that Harold Bell claimed to have feared for his life and that he shot upward.
Cross-examined by Garrett, Steve Bell gave another recollection in which he claimed his brother said the gun went off after Russell "got in the mix."
Garrett was scheduled to make an opening statement Wednesday afternoon, and Harold Bell was anticipated to testify.