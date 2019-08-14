The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service's August crop production report for Kentucky shows a potential record production forecast for corn, increased burley tobacco production and reduced soybean production.
“Based on producer reports, 2019 corn production may reach a record high in Kentucky, surpassing the 243 million bushels grown in 2013,” said David Knopf, director of the NASS Eastern Mountain Regional Office in Kentucky.
Corn production in Kentucky is forecast at 272 million bushels, up 26 percent from the previous crop. Yield is estimated at 181 bushels per acre, up six bushels from the 2018 level.
Soybean production for Kentucky is forecast at 89.6 million bushels, a decrease of 13 percent from 2018. Kentucky burley tobacco production is forecast at 90 million pounds, up 13 percent from 2018.
