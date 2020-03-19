Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday afternoon that Kentucky's total confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 47, as well as the state's second death connected to the outbreak – a 64-year-old man from Jefferson County.
Beshear announced no new cases in Warren County during the Thursday briefing in Frankfort.
A 73-year-old Warren County man was the first confirmed local case of the coronavirus, it was announced Wednesday afternoon by Beshear and local officials.
The state's 47 confirmed cases are in Jefferson, Fayette, Harrison, Franklin, Bourbon, Clark, Montgomery, Kenton, Warren, Henderson, Christian, Daviess, Pulaski and Lyon counties.
As of Thursday afternoon, at least 639 people have been tested in Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Department of Public Health. A color-coded map on the KDPH's COVID-19 information website – govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19 – includes Warren, Barren, Allen, Simpson, Logan, Edmonson and Hart counties among counties where between one and 15 people have been tested for the virus to date. Butler, Metcalfe and Monroe show zero tests have been performed there.
A spokeswoman for TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green said Wednesday that the Warren County patient is being treated at that facility, but nothing else has been officially revealed about the man or his condition. The coronavirus outbreak, which is growing in the United States and has been identified as a global pandemic, causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.
"TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital has protocols in place to care for patients with infectious diseases, and we have been working diligently to ensure we are prepared for potential issues related to COVID-19," said Andria McGregor, the hospital's marketing and communication specialist, in an email to the Daily News following Beshear's announcement in Frankfort. "TriStar Greenview has been notified that we have a patient who tested positive for COVID-19.
"We are following infection prevention protocols for COVID-19 patients, including isolation, to help ensure the safety of our colleagues, patients and visitors, and we continue to work closely with the CDC and health department."
The Barren River District Health Department is tracing the man's recent history in an effort to determine who else might have been exposed to the virus.
"Health officials are working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact all those who may have been exposed to the infected person," according to a news release from the BRDHD. "These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms."
“As the situation evolves, we will continue to communicate with KDPH and the residents of the Barren River District," BRDHD Director Matt Hunt said in the release. "The best way to prevent illness is to limit exposure to the virus."
Local officials said Wednesday afternoon that given the rapid spread of the virus, the news of a local virus case was expected.
"We have been expecting a case to appear," Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said. "Unfortunately, even as hard as you can pray ... "
"I'm not surprised that at some point we would have a case," Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said. "I'm sure our medical professionals are taking good care of the individual.
"Our prayers are with the family and we encourage everyone to remain vigilant," he said.
Kind of strange that 2 people "love" this report and 5 think it's funny. Do you "love" the fact that someone is sick? Or do you "love" that appropriate action is being taken? As for the "funny" responses, I'd like to know what that's all about. Sadism?
I am going to give 2 that used love as meaning they are sending their love. The laughing emojis I can not give any explanation for. Stupid is as stupid does!
