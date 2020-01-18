South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers has secured the head of the FBI’s Louisville Field Office for its annual Eye Opener Breakfast.
FBI Special Agent in Charge James “Robert” Brown Jr. will be the featured speaker for the annual fundraiser at 6:30 a.m. March 4 at Sloan Convention Center.
Brown was named head of Louisville’s Field Office in 2018 and has been an FBI agent since 2002.
The Eye Opener breakfast saw robust attendance in the last two years, with popular TV host and retired detective Joe Kenda as featured speaker.
Emilee Woods, chair of the board of directors for Crime Stoppers, said Brown can provide perspective about statewide law enforcement efforts to address crime.
“The past couple years were huge for us,” Woods said about the fundraiser. “We enjoyed having Joe Kenda and all the notoriety he brought with him. This year, we are looking to find out more about our local and statewide support system with the FBI and the state of crime in Kentucky.”
A native of South Carolina, Brown has worked several notable assignments since joining the FBI.
He joined the U.S. attorney general’s protection detail in the Washington Field Office, which led to multiple protective operations in Iraq and East Asia.
As special agent in charge of the Columbia, S.C., Field Office, Brown oversaw the FBI’s response to and subsequent investigation of the 2015 Emanuel AME Church mass shooting in Charleston, S.C., in which nine African Americans were killed and three more were wounded by a white gunman who was then convicted of federal hate crimes and sentenced to death.
Brown has also overseen the FBI’s efforts to curb opioid abuse.
The annual breakfast is the biggest fundraiser for Crime Stoppers, which offers cash rewards to people who anonymously provide information through a Crime Stoppers tip line that leads to arrests and convictions in criminal cases.
The organization has paid out nearly $20,000 in tips since 2016.
“We want to meet our goals from last year and have a successful breakfast and be able to maintain our presence in the community,” Woods said.
Tickets for the breakfast are $25 each and may be bought online on the Crime Stoppers website at www.781clue.com. Tickets will also be available at area German American Bank and American Bank and Trust locations.
