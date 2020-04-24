The coronavirus pandemic derailed plans to hire a business coach and reestablish a Small Business Development Center in Bowling Green, but the head of the Kentucky SBDC said she plans to have at least one staff member serving southcentral Kentucky by summer as part of a broader plan to expand the SBDC’s presence statewide.
Such a presence would help local small businesses navigate U.S. Small Business Administration loan programs created by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and help those businesses reboot once Kentucky is again open for business activity.
Kentucky SBDC Director Kristina Joyce, who participated in a Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce business-to-business videoconference Wednesday, said: “One of our missions is to expand our capacity. We have 17 business coaches in the state now. I would like to double that.”
Joyce said the Kentucky SBDC needs the extra staff just to keep pace with the increase in loan applications and requests for assistance that have flooded the organization since government officials shut down many small businesses amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The KSBDC has not stopped at all,” Joyce said. “In fact, we have accelerated. In one 15-day period we received 10 times the number of inquiries we normally receive in a month.”
Joyce said the state SBDC has helped facilitate 23,797 loans totaling $4.1 billion through the Payroll Protection Program that is part of the CARES Act. Another 178 loans totaling $33 million have been approved through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
The KSBDC is already partially funded by the SBA. Joyce is now hoping that extra funding through the CARES Act can help her realize her growth plans for the organization.
“SBDCs were eligible for a CARES Act grant to expand capacity, and we have submitted the Kentucky SBDC proposal this week,” Joyce said. “We hope to hear soon if it was accepted. If it is, KSBDC will be hiring additional business coaches to expand the network.”
Included in Joyce’s growth strategy is hiring at least one business coach for the Bowling Green office. That office has been dormant since Western Kentucky University, as part of its budget cutting, last year stopped the $75,000 annual funding used to match SBA and state dollars.
With WKU agreeing to continue housing the local SBDC office at its Center for Research and Development on Nashville Road, a coalition of local counties and industrial authorities has come up with enough funding to restart the SBDC.
Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch said five counties – Allen, Barren, Butler, Logan and Warren – have committed to enough funding to get the local SBDC going again. He also has an in-kind commitment from the Barren River Area Development District to act as fiscal agent.
“We’re still having conversations with other counties about coming on board,” Bunch said.
In this coronavirus-disrupted economy, having such a resource for small businesses has never been more important, according to Bunch.
“We’ve thought for a long time that the SBDC and what it offers are very valuable,” he said. “When you move into an environment where everyone’s business plan has changed dramatically, the SBDC is even more important.”
Like Joyce, Bunch is anxious to again have an SBDC office operating in Bowling Green, providing one-on-one business coaching, market research and planning assistance, along with helping get access to capital in this uncertain time.
“We’re very close to having that (SBDC) in place,” Bunch said. “We’re looking forward to announcing that.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
