A longtime Warren County educator who serves on Kentucky’s Board of Education is asking for the public’s feedback as the group searches for a new education commissioner.
“We want to hear from the people of the commonwealth because this decision will impact education across the commonwealth,” said Patrice McCrary, a retired Warren County Public Schools educator with more than 30 years of teaching experience.
As a board member, McCrary will have a say in naming a replacement for former Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis, who resigned in December after Gov. Andy Beshear’s newly appointed board met for the first time. As commissioner of Kentucky’s Department of Education, Lewis drew criticism from public school teachers for being too closely aligned with charter schools.
The board is moving ahead with a national search in hopes of installing a new commissioner by July 1. It’s inviting feedback through an online survey through Feb. 6. The survey is at surveymonkey.com/r/2020Commissioner Search.
“It is crucial that we gather feedback from across the state so that we can make critical and informed decisions as we proceed with our search,” board Chairman David Karem said in a Kentucky Department of Education news release. “The input we receive from this survey will help shape our vision as to what we need to look for in a candidate over the coming months.”
The survey is running concurrently with the board’s search for an executive search firm, and a recommendation for a search firm is expected to be presented during a board meeting Feb. 12, the news release said. Survey results will also be shared during that meeting.
“That’s when the official search begins,” McCrary said.
McCrary said she’ll look for a candidate with a background in public education. She added that’s the most desirable quality she’s heard from stakeholders.
“I find it very important that someone has a deep understanding of the education realm,” she said. “I will be interested in that being one of the aspects that we look at.”
