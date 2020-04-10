As the week comes to an end, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday more than 250 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Kentucky – the largest single-day increase to date – bringing the statewide total to at least 1,693.
Beshear also said 11 more Kentuckians have died due to coronavirus-related reasons, bringing the total in the commonwealth to at least 90.
In a news release Friday, the Barren River District Health Department announced nine new cases in its eight-county district, including one new case in both Butler and Simpson counties, two new cases in Barren County and five new cases in Warren County.
The 84 total cases in the district include one in Hart County, five in Barren County, 11 in Butler County, six in Edmonson County, four in Logan County, 15 in Simpson County and 42 in Warren County. Metcalfe County still does not have any reported cases.
The health department reported Thursday that a second person has died from virus-related conditions. A 77-year-old man in Butler County is among the new deaths Beshear reported Friday.
Meanwhile, Beshear – who is urging churches not to hold in-person services on Easter Sunday, a request being heeded by the vast majority of churches in the state – announced a plan to record the license plates of anyone who attends a mass gathering. Beshear said the owners of those vehicles will be followed up with and will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.
– This story will be updated.
