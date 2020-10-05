Ahead of anticipated Halloween festivities later this month, Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack released new guidance urging families to avoid traditional trick-or-treating, costume parties and haunted house events.
“We can’t do things exactly like we did them before, and we all ought to know that,” Beshear said in a news release Thursday announcing the recommendations. “Having a big party right now during COVID puts everybody at risk. Let’s not ruin Halloween for our kids by it spreading a virus that can harm people they love.”
Any events featuring large crowds, including trunk-or-treat events in parking lots, hayrides or attending fall festivals in neighboring towns, are discouraged under the guidance.
The guidance recommends safer alternatives constrained to homes or individual neighborhoods, like Halloween movie marathons or drive-by costume or car decorating contests with judges practicing social distancing.
If families do trick or treat, it’s advised that individually-wrapped candy be placed outside on the porch, driveway or table. Trick-or-treaters should practice social distancing, avoid traveling to other neighborhoods and wash their hands before and after handling candy. Halloween masks are not effective face coverings for stopping the spread of COVID-19.
Adults should also take care to avoid traditional Halloween parties, Stack said Thursday.
“Let’s keep Halloween for the kids. Let’s all come together and make sure the kids can have a good, safe experience and have fun. This is not the year to have all the adult Halloween parties. Adult Halloween gatherings are not the same things as the kids,’ ” Stack said.
Weekend numbers
Kentucky reported its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases Saturday.
“We now have 1,275 new cases announced today, meaning 1,275 Kentuckians have just tested positive,” Beshear said in a news release. “This is our highest number of cases ever. This is the highest number of cases per week ever and we have one more day that will add to the count, and it shows that we have to do better.”
As of 3 p.m. Saturday, there were at least 72,001 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, Beshear said. Of the newly reported cases, 166 were in children age 18 or younger. Twenty-seven of the cases were in children age 5 or younger, with the youngest child just two months old, according to the news release.
Kentucky also recorded eight new deaths, bringing the total to 1,205.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including life-threatening pneumonia.
