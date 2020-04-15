All judicial facilities will remain closed to in-person services through May 31 and many inmates awaiting trial for low-level offenses will be released from jail, thanks to a new series of emergency orders issued Tuesday by the Kentucky Supreme Court.
The orders are the latest actions the state judiciary has undertaken in an effort to lessen the spread of the coronavirus.
Tuesday's order from the state supreme court is the first judicial order to offer statewide guidance to county jails regarding which inmates may be released in light of coronavirus concerns. It comes after the recent announcement that several inmates and staffers at the Green River Correctional Complex, a state prison in Muhlenberg County, tested positive for the coronavirus and Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order earlier this month authorizing the release of 186 state inmates deemed to be at risk of contracting the virus.
The order applying to pretrial defendants is meant to work with existing restrictions at judicial facilities to "further protect the health and safety of our criminal justice partners – peace officers, county jails and pretrial drug testing providers – and to protect the health and safety of all pretrial defendants and any defendants housed in county jails," Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. wrote.
That order sets out what is termed an emergency administrative release schedule that will be implemented through May 31 and calls for the release of any defendant charged with a nonviolent or nonsexual misdemeanor who has not been assessed as a high risk to commit more crimes.
Those defendants will be released on their own recognizance unless they face a first-time drunken driving charge or public intoxication charges related to alcohol or controlled substances, in which case they will be released when they are able to safely care for themselves or otherwise to an adult who will accept responsibility for them.
Inmates charged with Class D felonies that are nonviolent and nonsexual in nature will also be released on their own recognizance if they have not been evaluated as a high risk to commit additional crimes. Those inmates will be monitored by Pretrial Services and will have to report by phone to a Pretrial Services officer and inform them of their current address.
Any released defendant rated a high risk to fail to appear for a later court date will also be monitored by Pretrial Services.
A person arrested for failing to show up for court on a nonviolent or nonsexual misdemeanor or Class D felony will be released on recognizance and subject to monitored conditional release, while people served with warrants for not paying court costs or fines will be cited instead of taken to jail and given a court date after May 31.
Defendants arrested for violating a protective order will not be eligible for release.
Also, drug-testing providers will not be able to perform urine tests "to protect both the health and safety of the staff and defendants because of the close proximity required for observation and testing," Minton said in the order.
Facilities that do conduct drug testing can only do so if providers can ensure physical separation of at least six feet between all persons and follow CDC guidelines.
A different order from the supreme court keeps all judicial facilities closed to in-person service through May 31.
Criminal and civil dockets are also canceled through the end of next month, with the exception of certain emergency hearings and time-sensitive matters.
All participants in a court proceeding must be allowed to take part remotely, and judges must use available phone or videoconferencing technology.
No more than 10 people are allowed in a courtroom at any time unless a judge deems it necessary and enforces social distancing guidelines.
Another amended order extends through May 31 the time that circuit and appellate court clerks' offices are required to reduce staffing to no more than half of normal operating capacity, while a new emergency order grants special emergency directed leave to employees who are unable to telecommute and are either older than 65 or suffer from a condition that puts them at high risk of contracting COVID-19.
