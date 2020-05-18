A dramatic decrease in revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic has led the Kentucky Supreme Court to institute a statewide hiring freeze across the judicial branch.
The order from the Supreme Court, which went into effect Friday, also suspends out-of-state travel for all judicial branch personnel.
Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. said in an email to circuit court clerks, judges and other judicial branch employees that the hiring freeze is being implemented in an effort to stave off furloughs and layoffs.
“Over the last two months, our primary focus has been on modifying court operations in a way that would ensure social distancing while allowing us to provide essential court services,” Minton said in the email.
To prevent the spread of the virus at justice centers and other facilities, the Supreme Court has issued a series of orders that have drastically altered the way the court system conducts business.
Locally, the Warren County Justice Center has been closed to public access and all in-person services have been suspended. Evictions have been ceased and driver’s license offices have also been closed under state orders.
The order suspending in-person services remains in effect through May 31.
Jury trials have been postponed and court proceedings have been carried out through phone and videoconferencing.
Circuit clerks’ offices have been required to work at half their regular capacity, which in Warren County means that employees in Warren Circuit Clerk Brandi Duvall’s office have been on a five days on/five days off work calendar during the pandemic.
“I’m fully staffed and I’m not anticipating anybody to leave, but if anybody were to quit my office I may not be able to replace them,” Duvall said about the effect of the hiring freeze.
Currently, there are 42 employees in Duvall’s office working alternating shifts.
The state budget for the judicial branch in the upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1, will not be able to fully fund judicial operations, and Minton said a major drop in revenues this fiscal year will likely lead the judicial branch to return some funds to the state.
That money would be returned on top of about $7.5 million the judicial branch would be required to transfer under the budget bill for the current year.
“The court system has lost a lot of money due to restrictions and closures, so it’s going to be tight for the state for a little while until all this passes,” Duvall said.
At the beginning of the month, Minton announced the creation of three task forces, one each for circuit, district and family courts, that will plan how courts will resume in-person services on a limited basis.
No plans have emerged yet, and Minton believes the pandemic will have lasting effects on the state judiciary.
“While we’ve had to create a road map for court operations during a pandemic, we have years of experience in handling a financial downturn,” Minton said in a statement released Thursday. “As painful as our cost-saving measures were during the Great Recession, the lean years of the mid-2000s prepared us for the fiscal challenges to come.”
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdaily news.com.
