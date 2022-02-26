In a 4-3 decision, the Kentucky Supreme Court upheld the conviction and sentence of a Bowling Green man who admitted guilt in the 2017 death of his elderly uncle.
Gregory Shields Sr., 62, is serving a 25-year prison term on charges of first-degree manslaughter and being a first-degree persistent felony offender. He pleaded guilty to the charges in Warren Circuit Court, admitting causing the death of Samuel Murrell on Feb. 1, 2017, at their home.
The state Supreme Court took up the case to consider whether testimony from Shields' aunt, Maude Murrell, should have been allowed to be considered at a potential trial.
Maude Murrell testified in Warren District Court at a preliminary hearing, which is held to decide whether probable cause exists that a crime has been committed and whether the defendant should be held on the charges.
At that preliminary hearing, Maude Murrell testified to seeing Shields attack his uncle in the bedroom, beating and stabbing him. An state medical examiner's report listed strangulation as a possible cause of death.
Maude Murrell died in 2018 at age 83 before Shields pleaded guilty, and Shields' lawyer for the preliminary hearing, Alyson McDavitt of the state Department of Public Advocacy, unsuccessfully sought to have her recorded testimony suppressed at a potential trial.
Typically, the lead investigator in a criminal case is the only witness to testify at a preliminary hearing, but Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron called Maude Murrell as a witness in order to preserve her testimony should she be unavailable for trial.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise denied the motion to suppress, finding that Shields' attorney had adequate opportunity to question Murrell when she testified at the preliminary hearing.
The state Supreme Court's split decision, which was issued Thursday, upheld Grise's ruling, determining that Shields' attorney had adequate opportunity to cross-examine Maude Murrell at the preliminary hearing.
The Supreme Court's ruling discounted arguments from Shields that McDavitt felt ill-prepared for the hearing due to not having notice that Maude Murrell would testify and to having no available evidence beyond an arrest citation.
Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Lisabeth Hughes, writing for the majority, said in the ruling that, analyzing the circumstances of the preliminary hearing, it cannot be viewed that Shields' attorney had inadequate opportunity to cross-examine Murrell.
"Although Shields' defense counsel may have been caught off guard and she may not have had complete discovery, her experience of never having seen an eyewitness appear to testify at a probable cause hearing would seem to raise a red flag and either lead to asking the trial court for relief or at least asking credibility-challenging questions comporting with the principal purpose of cross-examination," Hughes said in the ruling.
Hughes also acknowledged that the use of preliminary hearing testimony at a trial is "atypical, even rare" and said that the Supreme Court's ruling "will not change the character of preliminary hearings."
In a written dissent, Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Michelle Keller said McDavitt's cross-examination of Maude Murrell was not searching or thorough, listing the six questions the attorney asked Murrell at the preliminary hearing.
"These questions barely touched on the facts of the underlying incident. Instead, they primarily served to elicit background evidence," Keller wrote in her dissent. "I cannot agree with the majority's holding that because defense counsel properly confined her questions to the scope of a preliminary hearing – probable cause – Shields's constitutional right to confront the witnesses against him was satisfied."
Keller asserted that cross-examining a witness at a preliminary hearing "almost never" provides a defendant an adequate opportunity to satisfy a defendant's right to confront and question a witness, given the limited scope of a preliminary hearing compared to a trial.
Keller went on to say that, with the Supreme Court's ruling, the nature and scope of preliminary hearings "must change dramatically" in order to provide defendants with an adequate opportunity to question witnesses.
"The preliminary hearing will turn into a miniature trial, lasting much longer than preliminary hearings currently last, and will expend time and resources the judiciary does not have," Keller said in her dissent. "It will become a more burdensome process for all parties involved."