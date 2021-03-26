A Bowling Green man's conviction and 35-year sentence in a 2014 homicide have been affirmed by the Kentucky Supreme Court.
The state's highest court issued the ruling Thursday that upheld the conviction of Brett Carroll on charges of first-degree manslaughter and two counts of tampering with physical evidence, saying it was "not unreasonable" for a jury to conclude that Carroll committed the offenses for which he was charged.
Carroll, 33, was accused of stabbing Shawn Yonko, 30, of Bowling Green, in the chest with a knife on Aug. 31, 2014, during a fight in a College Street parking lot.
Yonko's body was found in his College Street apartment Sept. 7, 2014, and Carroll was arrested the following year by the Bowling Green Police Department.
In addition to the homicide, Carroll was accused of throwing the knife out of a car window while traveling from the scene and burning clothes worn during the fight at his home.
Charged initially with murder, Carroll was found guilty by a jury in Warren Circuit Court of first-degree manslaughter, the two tampering counts and being a second-degree persistent felony offender.
On appeal, the supreme court considered whether Carroll should have been entitled to a directed verdict acquitting him of all charges.
At a criminal trial, a directed verdict is delivered by the presiding judge who has determined that the evidence in the case is insufficient for any juror to reasonably convict a defendant.
When Carroll was on trial, his motion for a directed verdict was overruled by Warren Circuit Judge John Grise.
The state supreme court agreed with Grise's decision, ruling that enough evidence had been presented to convince a jury of Carroll's guilt.
At the trial, the prosecution relied partially on the testimony of Crystal Wright, Robert Wright and Tabitha Robinson, who were all with Carroll at Crystal Wright's apartment on the night of the incident.
Crystal Wright's testimony at trial was largely consistent with statements she gave to police about witnessing Robert Wright argue with Yonko, then seeing Carroll run toward Yonko and hit him in the chest, after which the fight ended.
She then testified that the group left in her car after the fight and Carroll told her to drive to his mother's house.
Robinson testified that she saw Carroll with a bloody knife in Crystal Wright's car after the fight and saw him throw something out the car window and later overheard him talk about his plans to burn the clothes he and Robert Wright had been wearing.
Robert Wright testified that Carroll admitted to others that he stabbed Yonko, according to court records. He also said he witnessed Carroll throw the knife out of the car and was given a change of clothes by Carroll at his mother's house.
Carroll's defense team, led by attorney David Broderick, attempted to argue that Robert Wright actually caused Yonko's death, and questioned the credibility of the witnesses based on inconsistencies in their statements and prior criminal records.
The state supreme court, however, found unanimously that the trial testimony was consistent with the conclusion from the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office that Yonko bled to death after being stabbed in the chest and that the prosecution presented enough evidence to convince a jury that Carroll committed the crimes.
"Carroll was afforded the opportunity to fully cross-examine the witnesses who testified that he stabbed Yonko, disposed of the knife and burned the clothes he was wearing," the ruling from the state supreme court said. "(Carroll) does not claim that he was prohibited in any way from attacking their credibility by pointing out to the jury that they were felons who had lied previously to police. It was the province of the jury to decide whether those witnesses were telling the truth."
