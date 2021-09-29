Calling it a “temperature check,” Kentucky’s Department of Education released statewide assessment results Wednesday for the 2020-21 school year, which was disrupted amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We knew these results would not be what we wanted to see, but the previous two school years saw extreme challenges,” Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass said in a news release ahead of the publication of the results, which are available online at kyschoolreportcard.com.
Administered in the spring, this year’s results come with several major caveats.
Statewide, the pandemic significantly depressed student participation in the assessments and altered testing conditions on the ground. Participation rates among students were so low this year that “we caution against drawing conclusions about student performance statewide,” the Kentucky Department of Education advised in media briefing materials.
Additionally, spring 2021 testing – for the first time – was based on entirely new standards and the test itself now has a new name: the Kentucky Summative Assessment. Previously, it was K-PREP, or the Kentucky Performance Rating for Educational Progress.
Further, because the Kentucky Department of Education applied for and received a federal waiver from accountability and certain reporting requirements this year, school accountability indicators and rankings – for example, star ratings for each school – are not part of the 2020-21 reporting or public release.
Because of these factors, state education officials warned against making direct comparisons to previous school years, instead characterizing the results as a single snapshot in time of how students are performing academically.
“We can use this information to address the gaps caused by COVID-19 disruptions and provide our students with the supports they need to be successful. This is one of a variety of tools our districts use on a regular basis to gauge where our students are,” Glass said.
Still, the influence of the coronavirus pandemic was obvious to district assessment coordinators as they looked at the results and what they mean for their districts.
“There was a drop for sure,” Elisa Beth Brown, director of instructional programs at the Bowling Green Independent School District, told the Daily News on Monday ahead of the assessment results release.
Brown described a “10% to 15% drop in different subject areas” for student performance in her district because of the disruptions of the pandemic. Brown said the results don’t necessarily come as a surprise. BGISD is using data drawn from formative assessments – which offer a more real-time view of learning gaps – to help students recover from the pandemic, Brown said.
Warren County Public Schools said in a statement to the Daily News that: “The data supports what we have always known – there is no replacement for teachers and the value they bring to the classroom. ...
“We knew when we shut our doors in March 2020 that the result of lost instructional days would have a palpable impact on students. These assessment results affirm that our students learn best and achieve at higher levels when in the classroom receiving in-person instruction from our district’s highly trained faculty and staff,” the statement said.
Along with using the data to inform student instruction going forward, the district said it’s engaging in several support and remediation initiatives. These include additional mental-health supports and resources, implementation of a common reading and math curriculum for 9,000 elementary students, adding teaching and learning coaches in all schools, continuation of extended school services, the addition of a dropout prevention coordinator and many other efforts.
Even with limited data made available through this year’s release, it’s clear that Kentucky’s most marginalized students took the toughest blows during the pandemic.
Compare elementary reading performance between White and Black students at the state level, and a concerning gap emerges, with as much as 55.7% of participating African American students scoring novice on the assessment compared to 31.1% of White students scoring novice.
For context, the state defines a novice student as possessing “a minimal understanding of the Kentucky Academic Standards at grade level. The student communicates ideas ineffectively or inaccurately, providing little detail and little or no support. Attempts at problem-solving or critical thinking are minimal or inappropriate.”
By comparison, the state defines a proficient student as having “a broad understanding of the Kentucky Academic Standards at grade level. The student usually communicates ideas accurately using clear and appropriate examples, supporting or justifying those ideas with relevant details and evidence. Problem-solving and critical thinking skills are used effectively.”
Those performance gaps are apparent at the local level as well, with factors like English language proficiency and socioeconomic status widely distorting performance between student groups.
For example, at South Warren High School – where 36.8% of students are classified as economically disadvantaged, based on free and reduced-price meal eligibility – 19.6% of all participating students scored novice in math, compared to 36.3% scoring proficient.
By contrast, at Warren Central High School – where 90.5% of students are economically disadvantaged – more than half of the students (52.1%) scored novice in math, compared to 11.5% scoring proficient.
For Brown, the results of the 2020-21 Kentucky State Assessment indicate the effect of interruptions to student learning, rather than a baseline of student knowledge. Factoring in how much students have been in school since the spring of 2020, Brown said it’s as if students are expected to know as much information, “but only come to school half as much.”
Brown estimated that it could take school districts across Kentucky years to bounce back from the pandemic, adding that if school magically returned to normal today, it would still take “four to five years to recover.”
“It’s not an easy fix,” Brown said.
