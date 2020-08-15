GLASGOW – Barren County is set to receive $541,000 from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to fund a project along New Bowling Green Road that will connect to a new industrial park.
The project involves widening the road and the addition of a turning lane and an entrance to the property the Barren County Economic Authority is in the process of purchasing for use as an industrial park.
BCEA Executive Director Maureen Carpenter made the announcement Friday during a meeting of the economic authority.
Carpenter and Judge-Executive Micheal Hale gave Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray a tour through Glasgow recently and took him to the new industrial site property. The Transportation Cabinet will issue a press release about the project soon, she said.
“That is a huge success story right now,” she said.
Hale said he is excited about the project.
“I was very excited that the secretary of transportation thought enough of us to come here and look and see what we are trying to do. I feel like we have a lot of momentum. I think they see that, so they wanted to help us any way that they can,” Hale said. “I am very excited. I am very excited about the team here that’s working hard to get things like that done and every little bit helps.”
Mayor Harold Armstrong called the KYTC funding “a blessing” and said that particular section of the road was supposed to have been widened several years ago.
“Now it has come to fruition. Having the new entrance will really help with development,” he said. “I’m glad for everybody’s hard work.”
The new industrial park consists of 152 acres and is one mile from Highland Glen Industrial Park. The economic authority is buying the land from Glasgow Beltline Development, which is owned by Calvin Leech, Lyon Hutcherson, Larry D. Garmon, Bharat Mody and Betty Bailey, according to a business filing with the Kentucky secretary of state.
Carpenter said the economic authority is scheduled to close on the land purchase Aug. 26.
BCEA currently does not have a client for the new industrial park.
“We haven’t started marketing it because we don’t own it yet,” she said. “Once we have possession, we will start marketing the property.”
The economic authority voted in April to purchase the land and develop it into an industrial park. With less than 90 acres remaining at Highland Glen Industrial Park and Chapatcha Industrial Park, which is in Cave City, there was a need for the economic authority to start planning for its next industrial park.
A Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce committee conducted an analysis in 2014, looking at 25 potential industrial park sites. Carpenter narrowed those down to three for the economic authority’s property committee to review. When looking at those three, the property along New Bowling Green Road fit the economic authority’s needs the best.
The land is outside Glasgow’s city limits, but it is possible it will be annexed into the city.
“The annexation committee is meeting next week and we are going to talk to everybody about doing some town hall meetings and seeing about doing some annexation in that direction,” Armstrong said. “Maybe somewhere in the next 14 to 18 months there could be a project to do some annexation in that direction.”
Utilities for the industrial park are nearby, but some need to be extended.
“Water and sewer are the farthest away at this point, but everything is pretty close. We will start working on that plan to extend the utilities within the next few months,” Carpenter said.
