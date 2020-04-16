With 159 new coronavirus cases confirmed Thursday by Gov. Andy Beshear, the total in Kentucky has risen to 2,429.
Thursday's announced increase is not completely accurate, however, because "some data that's had to move through a couple of systems (will) hit tomorrow," Beshear said.
Beshear expects at least 200 cases that have been delayed in reporting will be added to Friday's update, and he believes "tomorrow is going to be one of the highest numbers we've seen."
In addition, some cases reported before Thursday's update were wrong because the tested patients live outside Kentucky or the confirmation was a duplicate, Beshear said.
The statewide death toll has now risen to 129 as Beshear said seven more people have died due to the virus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.
According to a Barren River District Health Department news release Thursday, the coronavirus-related death toll in its eight-county district remains at five: two in Simpson County and three in Butler County. A second fatality in Simpson and two additional fatalities in Butler were all reported this week.
Health department officials also confirmed eight more cases Thursday, increasing the total in the health department's region to 162. The 162 cases include 70 in Warren County, 52 in Butler County, 17 in Simpson County, eight in Logan County, seven in Edmonson County, seven in Barren County and one in Hart County. Metcalfe County has no confirmed cases.
There are at least six confirmed cases in Allen County, according to the Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River District Health Department.
– This story will be updated.
