Gov. Andy Beshear’s coronavirus briefing Thursday centered largely on testing and reopening the economy.
He announced four additional state-run, drive-through COVID-19 testing sites will open next week in Madisonville, Paducah, Somerset and Pikeville. The goal is to test 1,000 people over a three-day period as part of an initiative Beshear announced Sunday that aims to test 20,000 people in Kentucky over the next five weeks.
The state’s first “low acute facilities” will also reportedly open Sunday at Lake Barkley and Lake Cumberland state parks to house those who are ill or were potentially exposed to the virus but "don't have a suitable home or place to self-quarantine.”
“These are not places we are going to put people who need significant care and significant monitoring,” Beshear said at the Capitol in Frankfort.
Volunteers helping in areas that need additional assistance due to the virus are also staying at state parks, which have been closed to overnight guests.
Hours before his Thursday briefing, Beshear announced that four more governors were added to his partnership on reopening regional economies with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. The new members include Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
“We are discussing best practices,” Beshear said. “And while it will be ultimately the decision of each individual state in the steps they take, this is going to help us – both on the public health side and making sure that while it will be a phased-in approach at opening up our economy, we do it (symbiotically).”
Partnerships between governors across the country began forming earlier this week after President Donald Trump declared total authority over when states will reopen economies, a statement he has since walked back. According to The Associated Press, Trump held a phone call with governors before his White House briefing Thursday night and told them, “You’re going to call your own shots,” and “We’re going to be standing alongside of you.”
During Trump's news conference Thursday, he unveiled a three-phase plan to reopen the economy. Beshear said he had a high-level summary of the outline.
“The first thing that struck me are the initial metrics that a state … should have to be able to do things safely,” he said.
Beshear said there are a lot of “things that we were thinking about” and that decisions ultimately will have "a whole lot to do with what’s going on with the virus here and what the numbers are.”
Beshear also confirmed 159 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky on Thursday, increasing the state total to 2,429.
But Thursday’s announced increase is not completely accurate because "some data that's had to move through a couple of systems (will) hit tomorrow," Beshear said.
Gov. Beshear expects at least 200 cases that have been delayed in reporting will be added to Friday's update, and he believes "tomorrow is going to be one of the highest numbers we've seen."
In addition, some cases reported before Thursday's update were wrong because the tested patients live outside Kentucky or the confirmation was a duplicate, Beshear said.
The statewide death toll rose to 129 as Beshear confirmed seven more people died due to the virus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.
At least 956 people have recovered and 477 are currently hospitalized, 333 of whom are in the ICU, Beshear said.
Racial demographics for about 75 percent of the cases are available, showing that 80.12 percent were white, 11.75 percent were African American, 4.99 percent were multiracial, 3.08 percent were Asian and 0.07 percent were Native American or Alaskan Native. For deaths, about 81 percent of the 129 are accounted for: 78.1 percent Caucasian, 20.95 percent African American and 0.95 percent Asian.
According to a Barren River District Health Department news release Thursday, the coronavirus-related death toll in its eight-county district remains at five: two in Simpson County and three in Butler County. A second fatality in Simpson and two additional fatalities in Butler were all reported this week.
Health department officials also confirmed eight more cases Thursday, increasing the total in the health department's region to 162. The 162 cases include 70 in Warren County, 52 in Butler County, 17 in Simpson County, eight in Logan County, seven in Edmonson County, seven in Barren County and one in Hart County. Metcalfe County has no confirmed cases.
There are at least six confirmed cases in Allen County, according to the Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River District Health Department.
