...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg
Counties.
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
.The Green River continues to rise at Rochester and Woodbury, with
crests expected either later today or Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued later this evening.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury.
At 32.0 feet, Low spots on North and South Church Streets in
Woodbury flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 29.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:00 AM CST Saturday was 29.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.2
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Monday
evening.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
29.8 feet on 03/05/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Kentucky’s top education official praised the quick and compassionate response of staff at Jennings Creek Elementary School, in particular Principal Jamie Woosley, to families devastated by December’s deadly tornado outbreak.
Education Commissioner Jason Glass wrote in a recent op-ed that Woosley and school staffers were among the first responders knocking on doors immediately after a twister swept through Bowling Green’s Creekwood neighborhood on Dec. 11.
“Right after the tornadoes passed through Bowling Green and Warren County, Principal Jamie Woosley of Jennings Creek Elementary School was on a bus going through neighborhoods, knocking on doors and encouraging families to get on so they would be warm and dry at the shelter that was set up at the school,” Glass wrote, noting that “classrooms were turned into a day care by the teachers and staff so parents could focus on getting back on their feet or going back to work.”
Glass also praised school leaders and staff in Dawson Springs, Graves County, Hopkins County and Taylor County for their efforts, among others throughout the state.
“Everybody’s favorite neighbor, Fred Rogers, said when he was young and saw something that scared him, his mother would tell him to look for the helpers. In the days since tornadoes left a wide swath of death and destruction in western Kentucky, I have heard about so many of the people who work in our public schools who volunteered to be one of those helpers,” Glass wrote in his op-ed.
“Schools really are at the heart of their communities,” Glass wrote.
He also included a comment from Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton: “I don’t know any other entity can say they played a role in every aspect (of the state of emergency) – food, shelter, storing supplies, distribution of supplies, search and rescue. Much of the work that happened wasn’t instructed, certainly not by my office. People just stepped up, knowing they had the support.”
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.