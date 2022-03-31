One of the most recognizable faces in local television has become conspicuous by her absence in recent weeks, through no fault of her own.
Laura Rogers, a fixture on WBKO Television’s “AM Kentucky” and “Midday Live” programs from 2014 through the end of 2021, has seen her on-air career placed in limbo by a clause in her past contract with the station that is still to be sorted out in the legal arena.
Rogers had made plans to leave the station at the end of 2021 to take a job as a journalist with the Spectrum News cable channel, only to learn two days before her departure from WBKO that station management was trying to prevent that move by using a “non-compete” covenant in a contract she signed in 2014.
WBKO parent company Gray Television Inc., through a Dec. 28 letter from corporate attorney Claire Magee Ferguson that was delivered by WBKO General Manager Tim Coles, informed Rogers that she could not work for any television station or cable TV facility that competes with WBKO for viewers within this media market for one year after leaving the station.
The letter said Gray would “pursue all remedies,” including litigation, if Rogers violated the non-compete clause.
While pursuing her own legal remedies, Rogers hasn’t been able to work since leaving WBKO at the end of 2021.
Rogers, who also worked at WBKO from 2007 to 2011 before leaving for a job at Louisville’s WHAS-TV, said the forced idleness came as a shock to her and those who were accustomed to starting their days by watching her on “AM Kentucky.”
“I felt it was very vindictive,” Rogers said. “It was an insulting way to handle it. I don’t think I deserved to be treated this way.”
Rogers said the unplanned break from work has created problems and conflicts beyond the loss of income.
“I grew up watching the station (WBKO),” said Rogers, a Hart County native and Western Kentucky University graduate. “I started my news career there. I’m trying not to let this overshadow what I’ve done in my career.”
Known for her conversational style and her rapport with guests on “Midday Live,” Rogers said handling questions from erstwhile viewers has been challenging.
“I run into people at the grocery store and other places, and they ask, ‘Where did you go?’ It’s awkward, and it’s difficult to know how to respond,” she said.
But Rogers is responding to her former employer.
Rather than accept that she is bound by the non-compete covenant, Rogers has taken her own legal action against what she and her attorney believe is a document that is no longer in effect.
“I was an at-will employee and shouldn’t be held to the terms of an expired contract,” she said. “I should be able to use the skill set that I’ve developed over the years.”
Attorney Brian Lowder, representing Rogers, filed last month a complaint in Warren District Court asserting that the non-compete covenant expired in 2018.
The documents filed in district court said Rogers has been an “at-will” employee of the station since her employment agreement expired Nov. 15, 2018, and is thus no longer bound by the non-compete.
“The initial two-year contract started in 2014 and was renewed for two more years in 2016,” Lowder said. “Had her employment ended during the period from 2014 to 2018, they would have had a valid non-compete. She (Rogers) has just been an at-will employee since the contract expired.
“To me, it’s baffling how they can make the argument that an agreement that expired four years ago is still in play.”
Both Coles at WBKO and attorney Ferguson responded to requests for comment with the same email message: “As a policy, Gray does not comment on personnel matters or outstanding legal items.”
Georgia-based Gray Television Group did file to have the case moved to federal court, and Lowder said it will be heard by Judge Greg Stivers of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky.
Lowder’s complaint is asking for a declaratory judgment on the applicability of the non-compete provision along with an award of Rogers’ attorney fees and “any and all other relief to which the plaintiff may be entitled.”
In the meantime, Rogers is simply anxious to get back to work.
“I was grateful to be a part of ‘AM Kentucky,’ and I loved the people I worked with,” Rogers said. “I just needed something new.”
She saw the Spectrum News opportunity as an attractive change of pace.
“I thought this would be a statewide news platform that would give me a little more flexibility while not being tied to that 3 a.m. alarm clock,” Rogers said.
