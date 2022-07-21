On July 4 at Butler County’s annual Green River Catfish Festival, in the midst of a sea of red, white and blue and surrounded by amusement park entertainment, a line of children eagerly waited to do science projects.
The popular STEAM tent offered activities to fit the theme – creating pixel art using binary code for the “T” of technology, firing off marshmallow cannons for the “E” of engineering, using an IPad program to draw patriotic images modeled off of real-life photos for the “A” of art, and calculating a successful Independence Day budget for the “M” of mathematics.
The STEAM tent is a sign of things to come for Butler County and several other rural Kentucky counties, said Robert Tuck, Butler County Schools superintendent. Tuck is “thinking outside the box” to bring STEM to the community, whether that’s via a tent or perhaps a STEM bus riding around the county.
In 2017, 48% of Kentucky students expressed an interest in a STEM career, but only 13% of high school graduates who took the ACT met the standardized test’s STEM college readiness benchmark, according to its most recent Condition of STEM report.
Rural students – about a third of Kentucky public school attendees – are often neglected by national education policymakers focusing on more population-dense school districts, according to a 2018 Center for Public Education report titled “Out of the Loop.”
This rural oversight often heightens achievement gaps, particularly in low-income, high-poverty school districts. Over time, generational inequity can become entrenched, and students ultimately pay the price.
In 2019, Kentucky’s Green River Regional Educational Cooperative applied for a grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Education Innovation and Research program to begin remedying this in eight of its school districts: Butler County, Caverna Independent, Cumberland County, Hart County, Monroe County, Todd County and Webster County.
The nearly $4 million, five-year EIR grant is being used to support professional development for high school and middle school teachers in STEM-CS areas – science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science – said Terri Stice, GRREC STEM-CS program manager.
To earn the Endeavor STEM Leadership Certificate, educators take three graduate-level courses focused on building STEM content knowledge and practices. The courses support educator confidence with integrated STEM access to authentic data, said Dr. Karen Woodruff, Endeavor director.
Endeavor STEM Teaching Certificate Project, the professional development arm of U.S. Satellite Laboratory, is in collaboration with NASA Office of STEM Engagement through a Space Act Agreement.
“Participating teachers get to interact with NASA scientists and engineers through their courses and get access to real-world data for student-centered, inquiry-based teaching,” she added.
After receiving their STEM certification, teachers can choose between several options to further continue their professional development.
The process is designed to change the way students are taught – from a lecture and rote memorization structure focused on “just knowing stuff” to one emphasizing problem-solving skills, collaboration and “interactive, hands-on learning,” Stice said.
Content alone is not enough to prepare students for careers today, Stice said. Having the skills to apply that content to the real world is critical.
“Those things that you can Google are no longer relevant to kids,” she said.
Butler County High School provides a snapshot into what the Endeavor STEM Leadership Certificate program can do. Tuck said that when he brought the idea to the school’s science and math teachers, “they jumped all over it.”
So far, now-STEM certified teachers have led their classrooms to create sensor protectors for Mars based on atmospheric conditions, design the best space suits and use chemistry knowledge to make the bounciest balls possible.
Butler County High School teacher Madison Staton said that she knew that there were many resources out there, but she didn’t know where to find them and whether the district would be able to pay for them.
“I wanted to do engineering projects. I wanted to have more of this problem-based learning, less PowerPoints and looking at the book and lecturing and things like that,” Staton said. “I want to be able to do science, rather than just hear science.”
With the Endeavor training and EIR grant funding, Staton has been able to design several interactive STEM projects.
One that integrated engineering design guided students to figure out how a water heater could be used to design a lunar base in the future with a reliable heat source.
“I had so many students in that environmental science class that really didn’t get a lot of hands-on learning prior to that, especially in the midst of a pandemic, but kids that normally weren’t super engaged and excited for learning were excited to come to class,“ Staton said.
Going forward, Tuck wants to expand the program in Butler County. He said Butler County Area Technical Center is opening up an engineering program after a STEM showcase demonstrated high student interest.
“This is something that we can promote, from a rural standpoint, in trying to bring in businesses and industry by showing what our students can do,” he said. “So it’s a win-win for everyone.”