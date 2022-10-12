'Steps for Samuel' remembrance walk is Thursday

What started as a gathering of family members of Julie and Charles McCoy to remember the son they lost during pregnancy has grown into a much larger affair that will have its 10th annual event Thursday.
The Steps for Samuel walk and memorial is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Lampkin Park, with organizers expecting dozens of participants.
“When we experienced our loss, there weren’t that many people even talking about it,” said Julie McCoy. “Once we did, other people began telling me their stories.
“It has been really healing for a lot of people. The first year we just invited friends and family. Over the years, we transitioned to an event for anybody, whatever stage they may be in.”
The walk, for those who suffered losses during pregnancy or while their child was in infancy, brings out people in various stages of grieving.
“Some may have lost a baby as long as 30 years ago,” said Julie McCoy.
Held during Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, Steps for Samuel has grown over the past decade into a full-fledged nonprofit organization that provides support, compassion and resources for those who are experiencing loss.
“The walk gives parents time to have fellowship and know they’re not alone,” said Julie Griffin, a longtime supporter of Steps for Samuel. “It’s a devastating thing to experience.”
Thursday’s walk will include the dedication of a tree in the park in memory of the lost babies, as well as a candlelight vigil during which all babies’ names will be read.
In addition to raising awareness through the walk, the Steps for Samuel nonprofit provides comfort kits to local hospitals and agencies that have direct contact with families who have experienced pregnancy or infant loss.
The organization also conducts “grief yoga” classes for mothers and fathers who have endured the loss of a baby and provides education and resources to local health care workers.
“We’re trying to do what we can to help,” said Julie McCoy.