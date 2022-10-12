'Steps for Samuel' remembrance walk is Thursday

Dozens of people participated in the candlelight vigil held as part of Bowling Green’s 2016 Steps for Samuel remembrance walk.

What started as a gathering of family members of Julie and Charles McCoy to remember the son they lost during pregnancy has grown into a much larger affair that will have its 10th annual event Thursday.

