One of her works of young adult fiction could hardly match the plot-line of Courtney Stevens’ career path.
It may not be the denouement, but the latest twist in what would surely be a page-turner has the former church youth minister and author leading a public library that continues to expand its reach and programming in one of Kentucky’s fastest-growing counties.
Stevens, who has spent the last three years as Warren County Public Library’s community outreach manager, on Monday was selected by the WCPL board of trustees as the library’s new executive director.
She will work in a transitional role alongside current director Lisa Rice, who will retire on April 1, 2023.
Having helped expand the library’s partnerships with schools, businesses and other government agencies in her current role, Stevens sees moving into the executive director position as a natural evolution.
“There’s no way not to feel great about it,” said Stevens, author of “We Were Kings,” “The June Boys” and other titles. “The library is such a powerful place of community.
“That’s all I’ve ever wanted to do with my life. I haven’t always been a librarian, but I’ve always prioritized helping people.”
A 2002 graduate of Columbia’s Lindsey Wilson College, with a degree in Christian ministries and human services, Stevens gravitated from her work in ministry to a career as a writer, which in turn familiarized her with libraries.
In fact, her participation in the Southern Kentucky Book Festival that is sponsored in part by the WCPL cemented Stevens’ relationship with Rice and led to her current role at the library.
“I got to know her (Rice) through the Book Fest, and eventually she asked if I’d be interested in working at the library,” Stevens said. “She has been so gracious and such a conduit of wisdom.”
That mentoring will continue a while longer as Rice prepares to leave a job she has held since 2008 and Stevens prepares to write the latest chapter in her career.
“We’ll work side-by-side for the next six months,” Rice said. “I’m very excited about the choice. Courtney is the perfect person to continue to lead the library’s growth.”
That growth, fueled by the 2008 creation by Warren Fiscal Court of a library taxing district that has stabilized the WCPL budget, is described by Rice as an evolution taking the library from being a “warehouse of books” to more of a community resource.
“Libraries are great equalizers,” said Rice. “No matter who walks through the door, they have access to entertainment and knowledge.”
Thanks to new technologies and community outreach programs, Rice said, “We’ve certainly changed how we deliver the entertainment and educational materials.”
Stevens, who has initiated summer programming to reach school-age children along with other innovative projects, has been at the forefront of the library’s evolution.
“She has proven herself to be very innovative and community savvy,” said Beth Schaeffer, a member of the WCPL board of trustees. “Courtney is very much a servant in the community.”
Stevens comes to her new role at a time when the WCPL is expanding its reach in a number of ways. It began last year subleasing the Capitol Arts Center from Arts of Southern Kentucky and is using the historic building for various arts and entertainment events.
The WCPL is also preparing to open satellite locations in the Buchanon Park indoor tennis center and at the newly renovated headquarters of the HOTEL INC nonprofit agency on Boatlanding Road.
Stevens, who is working on her master’s degree in library and information science at the University of Kentucky, plans to continue her writing even as she oversees an organization with a $4 million annual budget and about 70 employees.
“I’ll keep doing it (writing),” Stevens said. “Being an advocate for libraries, it certainly doesn’t hurt to be an author.”