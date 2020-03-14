From growing up in Ballard County to serving as the community outreach manager at the Warren County Public Library, Courtney “Court” Stevens said she didn’t seriously think about writing a book until she was 28.
“I’m a Kentucky kid,” she said. “A tomboy, raised on Methodist hymns and homemade fireworks. I grew up in Ballard County, in the middle of a field, in a knockabout town called Bandana. My parents were both teachers, creatives, introverts. Words and poetry and art were a currency in my house. I published my first poem in second grade, but didn’t think seriously about writing a book until I was 28, and then I couldn’t think of anything else. I woke up from a very vivid dream with a plot and although that first practice book will never be read, it taught me to write and work at writing the way I’d worked at sports.”
“Faking Normal” and “The Blue-Haired Boy” were released in 2014 and 2015, respectively, and deal with the same characters and timeline. Both books grapple with trauma and recovery.
“A New York editor challenged me to stop writing fantasy and start writing the story only I could tell,” Stevens said. “ ‘Faking Normal’ was born in that moment. Long before #MeToo became a hashtag, trauma asked far too many of us to search for sugar among bitter lemons. I needed a healing outlet and I chose fiction.”
Stevens released her third novel, “The Lies About Truth,” in 2016 and said her master’s degree in counseling from Lindsey Wilson College was a contributor to this novel.
“To me, recovery and forgiveness are among life’s common denominators, and I’ve always been obsessed with decoding and underwhelming complicated emotions for myself and others,” she said. “Guilt, lies, secrets: They’re freedom killers. You add a car accident and scars, both emotional and physical, and you have a plot. I usually pitch ‘The Lies About Truth’ as ‘this is the story of five friends, four alive, one dead, three boys, two girls, and three massive lies they tell about a car accident they had with each other.’ ”
“Dress Codes for Small Towns,” released in 2017, took a turn and tackled gender and sexuality.
“You’re not allowed to have a favorite book child, but I do and ‘Dress Codes’ is mine,” Stevens said. “Everyone has read the story of someone who is different and sets off from home to find others like them. I wanted to write the story of someone who is markedly different and stays. Billie loves where she’s from even though it often costs her acceptance. This book is ‘Ferris Bueller’ meets ‘The Breakfast Club’ with the plot of ‘Footloose’ if you exchanged dancing for sexual fluidity.
“This is my tribute ’80s movie novel for every kid who has ever felt alone in their sexuality and identity. But it’s written with a heart of deep, deep love and respect for the Bible belt,” Stevens said. “It has been a hard-won journey to say aloud: I have found the faith to hold in one hand my Christianity, the bedrock of my life, and in the other hand, love and freedom for everyone, the bedrock of God’s life. Addressing this issue came with fear – because people I love don’t agree – but how could I not try? It’s not a statement; it’s a story, and God-willing, it’s tender and true.”
“Four Three Two One” was released in 2018, and addressed peer-on-peer violence that escalated in the late ’90s, according to Stevens.
“In the late nineties, peer-on-peer violence escalated to front page news; I was a freshman in college and I still remember my professor pausing a lecture to tell us the news: a young man shot up an early morning prayer group at Heath High School,” she said. “Students were dead. I grew up five miles from Heath High School. Turn the clocks and bus routes just slightly, and I might have been sitting in that circle. This was long before Sandy Hook and Marshall County and too many shootings to name. There were no calluses for violence like that. I didn’t know where to put my questions and fears, so I held them until it came time to write ‘Four Three Two One.’ ”
Stevens said she wanted to explore adolescent violence and for the setting to feel reminiscent of the movie “Speed.”
“Several drafts in, I realized ‘Four Three Two One’ was set in the aftermath of a bombing tragedy, rather than in the urgency of a bus that might explode,” she said. “If you’re dealing with any form of PTSD, you might find healing in those pages.”
Stevens’ newest novel, “The June Boys”, was released March 3. “The June Boys” is a split narrative following the crimes and consequences of a serial kidnapper. Stevens said this is her first attempt at a suspense novel.
“Suspense is my favorite form of entertainment to consume. So writing mystery and suspense has always been a desire,” Stevens said. “My previous full-length novels drop a question for the reader to solve, but their stakes are always emotional in nature. I wanted to know what would happen if I ratched up those stakes into physical consequences.”
Stevens is working on other novels including another suspense novel under contract.
Apart from writing and working at the Warren County Public Library, Stevens teaches writing workshops.
“Teaching is my greatest passion. Ask about my ultimate dream and I’ll tell you that it is to become the writer that great writers want to learn from,” Stevens said. “I want to wrap my head around the craft of writing and share with all ages of creatives. Being asked to teach a MasterClass is on my highest bucket list item; far more than hitting The (New York) Times or making millions.”
Stevens’ workshops teach plotting and comprehensive storytelling practices.
“I help aspiring writers access and edit toward their personal wheelhouse of strengths while balancing the demands of the commercial marketplace,” she said.
Stevens’ novels have been well received in the Bowling Green area.
“Bowling Green is my second hometown and I’m so grateful for the reception my work has received in this area,” she said. “I feel an abundance of Kentucky love. People seem to genuinely understand the hope I’m trying to put in the world and that my books often star young adults but are read by all age groups.”
– For more information about Stevens’ work, visit courtneycstevens.com.
