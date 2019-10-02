Stewart Richey Construction held its 14th annual Stewart Richey Golf Scramble on Sept. 28 and raised $7,000 for the Boys to Men Leadership Program. More than 80 golfers participated in the event at CrossWinds Golf Course.
To date, Stewart Richey has raised $22,550 since changing the golf scramble to benefit charities in 2016.
