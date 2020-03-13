Local public health officials said Friday there are still no confirmed coronavirus cases in the Barren River region, but what remains unclear is how many people in the area have been tested for the virus that causes the disease COVID-19.
Barren River District Health Department Director Matthew Hunt wrote in an email that local health departments are not doing specimen collection. That’s being handled by hospitals and some primary care centers, which then send what they collect either to the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s Division of Laboratory Services or to commercial labs for testing.
“We do not have labs locally that have the ability to test for COVID-19, which is why testing is either done at the state level or sent through commercial labs,” Hunt wrote. “However, specimen collection is happening on the local level for residents who are deemed necessary by epidemiologic investigation to be tested for COVID-19."
If someone thinks they’ve possibly been exposed to COVID-19, or if they have symptoms consistent with the virus, Hunt said they should call their medical provider for guidance or call the local or state health department for information. A state-level COVID-19 Hotline is available at 1-800-722-5725.
Layne Blackwell, an epidemiologist with the Barren River District Health Department, wrote in an email to the Daily News that “we have had no positive COVID-19 tests in the Barren River region.” However, Blackwell also wrote that “no residents in the Barren River region have been tested for COVID-19 through the state public health lab.”
People are now able to get testing through commercial labs, Blackwell explained, but those are reported differently and public health departments are not required to be consulted before commercial testing.
“That is at the doctor’s discretion,” Blackwell wrote.
As of Thursday night, only 118 people had been tested statewide, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. The total number of coronavirus cases in Kentucky has risen to at least 11.
The Daily News reached out to representatives of Bowling Green hospitals for comment about testing of area residents. Responding to questions about the level of coronavirus testing through Med Center Health, spokeswoman Glynda Chu confirmed that some people have been tested, but none has tested positive. She did not say exactly how many tests of local patients have been conducted.
Chu also sent the Daily News the following statement from Med Center Health Executive Vice President Ron Sowell:
"Access to testing has not been an issue at Med Center Health. We have not experienced any difficulty in testing any patient who met the criteria for testing after a medical screening and was identified as a Person Under Investigation (PUI)."
Patients are screened by personnel asking questions about recent travel and symptoms.
The Daily News also received the following statement from TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital spokeswoman Andria McGregor:
"To date, TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital has not had any confirmed cases of COVID 19. TriStar Greenview is following the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's) guidelines on criteria for testing. We are taking proactive steps to protect patients, staff and the community including regular communications with local and state public health officials, reinforcing infection prevention policies, and implementing new screening protocols at all hospital entrances as a proactive measure to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses. In addition, we are working in collaboration with Med Center Health and the Bowling Green COVID-19 Workgroup to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 for our community.”
Almost two months have passed since the first U.S. case of coronavirus was announced, but the federal government is failing to account for what could be thousands of cases because of ongoing problems with testing, The Associated Press reported Thursday.
Public health labs have had to deal with delays in getting testing kits, and the stumbles have continued, leading scientists to believe that the virus has footholds in more places than government officials say, the AP reported.
“The system is not really geared to what we need right now,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert at the National Institutes of Health, said Thursday. “That is a failing. It is a failing, let’s admit it.”
