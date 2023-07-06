Still punching: Rock Steady founder starts new nonprofit
Jill Steffey, who in 2016 started Bowling Green’s Rock Steady Boxing to help people with Parkinson’s Disease, has now started a new nonprofit called Pieces of Hope that will work with Parkinson’s patients along with people afflicted with other diseases.

 DON SERGENT/don.sergent@bgdailynews.com

Jill Steffey and the local Rock Steady Boxing nonprofit she founded were nearly floored by the 1-2 punch of the COVID-19 pandemic and the December 2021 tornadoes that struck Bowling Green.

