Two people were arrested Tuesday following an investigation into the theft of a cargo trailer.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, the 14-foot trailer was loaded with construction tools when it was reported stolen Friday from the Autumn Grove subdivision.
Some of the stolen property ended up for sale on social media. Warren County deputies, with the help of the Allen County Sheriff's Office, located some of the stolen items.
On Tuesday, deputies went to a Wren Road residence and made contact with Daniel West and James Smith, who were in the garage.
Some stolen property was found in plain sight, and a search of the residence turned up more than $4,000 worth of tools from the stolen trailer, according to the sheriff's office.
West, 29 and Smith, 46, both of Bowling Green, were arrested on charges of receiving stolen property (valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000).
