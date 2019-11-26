Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ TO 5 PM EST /4 PM CST/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ TO 5 PM EST /4 PM CST/ WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...GUSTS ABOVE 50 MPH ARE POSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY SHOULD CLEAR SKIES PREVAIL WEDNESDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE...AND BE PREPARED FOR EXTRA HOLIDAY TRAVEL TRAFFIC. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&