Stolen truck parts lead to expenses for county

Valuable metals contained in vehicle exhaust systems are creating a nuisance and a sizable expense for Warren Fiscal Court.
Fiscal court on Monday approved paying Huntsman Automotive $7,378.52 to replace catalytic converters stolen from two trucks parked in the Basil Griffin Park maintenance lot.
It’s part of a rash of such thefts that have hit county parks and recreation department vehicles.
“We’ve been hit pretty hard at three different locations,” said Chris Kummer, county parks and recreation director. “We’ve had seven vehicles hit throughout the county.”
In the latest incident, Kummer said the thieves parked along Interstate 165, climbed over a fence and then used a reciprocating saw to remove the valuable part.
“Our cameras did get a picture of the theft, but the person had a mask on,” Kummer said. “These thefts take the vehicles out of service, and they create the expense of repairing those vehicles.”
Not covered by insurance, such thefts are becoming widespread because the catalytic converters that limit vehicle exhaust emissions contain such precious metals as platinum, palladium and rhodium that are hot items in the black market.
“It’s a big issue,” Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said. “We’ve been dealing with this for several years now.”
Hightower said thefts of catalytic converters have taken place in local factory parking lots, church parking lots and in other areas where thieves can quickly crawl under vehicles and remove the valuable part.
“It doesn’t take long for someone to steal a catalytic converter,” Hightower said. “With the precious metals in them, there’s a market for them. They usually take them to other states and sell them.”
Kummer said the parks department expense isn’t limited to the cost of replacing the catalytic converters. He is looking into purchasing portable security cameras that could be placed in areas vulnerable to such thefts.
“We have taken preventive measures, and we’re working with the sheriff’s office and our parks patrol officer to better protect our vehicles,” Kummer said. “Having camera upgrades really does help protect your investment.”
In other business, magistrates honored local first responders, law enforcement professionals, Bowling Green and Warren County government officials and county school system leadership for their actions in response to the deadly December tornadoes that struck Bowling Green and Warren County.
Recognized with Heroism Awards signed by Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne were Kummer, Hightower, Warren County Emergency Management Executive Director Ronnie Pearson, Bowling Green City Manager Jeff Meisel, Bowling Green Police Chief Mike Delaney, Medical Center Emergency Medical Services Director Jim Berry, Bowling Green Fire Department Chief Justin Brooks, Kevin Bailey of the Warren County volunteer fire departments, Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton, county Public Works Director Josh Moore, and Kentucky State Police Post 3 Capt. Tim Adams.
Among the other action items at the meeting, the magistrates approved spending $12,470 to Executive Elevator for repairs to the elevators at the Justice Center, courthouse and parking structure.
Also approved was the purchase of a Bobcat Compact Track Loader from Bobcat of Bowling Green at a cost of $91,648.55.
Fiscal court also approved on second and final reading the rezoning from agriculture and residential estate to single-family residential of 84 acres bordered by Dye Ford Road and Upton Road near Alvaton.
That rezoning of property owned by Barry Woosley and Big Reedy Enterprises Corp. is expected to lead to development of a 205-lot subdivision. The developers’ plans call for houses of at least 1,800 square feet constructed with no vinyl siding and with concrete driveways.
The next fiscal court meeting, originally scheduled for March 11, has been moved to March 14 at 8 a.m.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.