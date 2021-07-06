Police in Glasgow investigating a complaint about a stolen vehicle arrested a Bowling Green man Thursday on multiple charges.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers arrived in the area of Honeysuckle Lane to investigate the complaint and found a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Little Caesars on West Cherry Street.
Police attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle left, traveling onto Myrtle Street before it went over an embankment and struck a building owned by Extreme Fitness.
The driver, later identified as Christopher L. McKinney, ran from the scene until he was apprehended on Samson Street, according to GPD.
McKinney, of Bowling Green, was charged with receiving stolen property (valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), reckless driving and operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license.