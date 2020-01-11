An abandoned truck whose driver was reportedly seen running toward the woods led police in Edmonson County to arrest a Bowling Green man wanted in Tennessee.
According to the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was called Friday to a Pine Grove Church Road residence, where a caller reported a vehicle had been abandoned in a nearby driveway and the driver had run into the woods.
The vehicle was found to have been stolen from Warren County, and a neighbor found a man fitting the description of the driver sleeping in the back of a pickup truck and covered in oil.
The man, identified as Patrick Ingram, 40, of Bowling Green, claimed to have gotten the car from someone and that it had run out of gas.
Ingram attempted to run from the deputy and became combative when the deputy tried to arrest him, according to the sheriff's office. A civilian at the scene helped the deputy get Ingram into handcuffs.
Ingram was found to have been wanted in Tennessee in relation to multiple burglaries.
He was charged with receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more), third-degree escape, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct and operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license.
