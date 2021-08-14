Stolen vehicles recovered in Hadley area

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, working in cooperation with the Bowling Green Police Department, recovered seven stolen vehicles and three firearms Thursday from a residence in the Hadley area of Warren County.
No arrest had been made as of Friday evening, and Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said suspect Larry Dale Gidcumb is still at large.
Hightower said his office worked with the BGPD to fly a drone over the residence at 1900 Hadley Sharer Road to help in the search for vehicles that had been reported stolen.
“We were able to identify one of the vehicles we were looking for and get a search warrant,” Hightower said.
That search warrant led to the recovery of the stolen vehicles, which Hightower said are being returned to their owners.
“We have had a rash of recent car thefts,” said Hightower, who cautioned that the thieves look for vehicles that are left unlocked.
Hightower said his office has a warrant for Gidcumb. He is accused of five counts of theft by unlawful taking, two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and five counts of receiving stolen property.