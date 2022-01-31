It’s an odd mark for a thief, but when Warren East High School band director Jonathan Cline showed up to work Monday, he discovered that the marching band’s trailer – decked out in the Warren East band’s standout branding – was missing from its parking spot.
“Sometime this weekend, our band’s large trailer was taken from the parking lot,” the band announced on its Facebook account Monday. “If you see it, please call the police immediately!”
Just a few hours later, however, the trailer was recovered by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Cline told the Daily News on Monday afternoon.
Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said deputies found the trailer abandoned on Mizpah Road, a side street out in the Kentucky Transpark off Louisville Road.
The 28-foot-long trailer is decorated in Warren East’s colors and bears the words “Warren East Raider Marching Band.” A caped raider armed with a curbed saber is also depicted galloping on horseback.
“You would think it would be easy to find,” Cline told the Daily News in an interview earlier Monday, noting that the trailer doesn’t exactly blend in.
Regardless of whoever took the trailer and why, Cline said he was grateful the deputies were able to recover it.
Fortunately, most of the band’s equipment wasn’t currently stored in the trailer, apart from some carts its members use to load and unload equipment at band events, like the annual Christmas parade. When sheriff’s office deputies recovered the trailer, Cline said it was found empty but otherwise intact.
“It’s an essential piece of equipment,” Cline said, estimating it could’ve cost more than $25,000 to replace the trailer and lost equipment inside.
WEHS has about 65 to 70 students in its band, Cline said. The school’s percussion ensemble is slated to play in Daviess County on Feb. 12, Cline said.
“We are actually just starting our percussion ensemble season,” Cline said.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.
