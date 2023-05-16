A program to honor World War II veterans from the Barrens region will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Museum of the Barrens South Central Kentucky Cultural Honors Center in Glasgow.
“It’s a program to honor World War II veterans, but with a local twist,” said Debbie Pace, executive director of the museum.
The Barrens region includes of Allen, Barren, Hart, Metcalfe and Monroe.
As guests make their way through the museum, volunteers will guide and direct them to the various exhibits, prepared by members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Edmund Rogers Chapter, as music of the 1940s plays in the background.
Four speakers and three re-enactors will be stationed throughout the museum, telling stories of different World War II experiences from Barrens region veterans.
“Many people believe that local history is inconsequential,” said Sherry Wesley, the museum’s former director and volunteer who spearheaded the event. “This exhibit and this program tells the history of World War II through local veterans and the families who lived the World War II experience of the 1940s from their own words in letters, newspaper articles of the time and other documents.”
An exhibit of veterans’ stories will be on the second floor in the Snavely Gallery, along with local newspaper articles from the era and various World War II artifacts.
Binders and lists of World War II veterans will be in the meeting room. Anyone with a family member who served during the war from the Barrens region that isn’t included is encouraged to bring a photo with information to be added to the binders.
“A Taste of the World War II Era,” also in the meeting room, will give visitors the chance to sample refreshments made from ration recipes of the era.
“Men and women of the Barrens region served in the Pacific, Asian, European, Mediterranean, African and Middle East theaters of World War II, as well as state side,” Wesley said. “This generation is rapidly disappearing and their sacrifices and struggles should not be forgotten.”
Dane Bowles will re-enact the story of Houston Gentry, a Monroe County veteran who was at Pearl Harbor. The story of Amos C. Houk, a “Hump Pilot” from Hart County, will be told by Martin Brauchle. Mark Johnson will share his experience growing up as a son of World War II veteran Leonard Johnson of Barren County, who served in the Pacific Theater.
Peggy Goodman will re-enact her grandmother’s homefront story of having a son, John Jordan, who served in the war. Chris Bolinger will tell the story of Allen County veteran James Weaver. Luke Edmunds will portray veteran Coy Hanson of Barren County. The story of Merrill’s Marauders, five veterans from Metcalfe County and one from Barren County, will be told by Charles Costello.
If the weather permits, there will also be a World War II jeep and a 1930s car on display at the front of the museum entrance.
For more information, contact the cultural center at sckculturalcenter@glasgow-ky.com or (270) 651-9792.