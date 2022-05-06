Gusty winds and hard rain from a storm that blew through the southern part of the county Thursday caused some property damage.
Though no injuries were reported from the storms, there were reports of power outages in the Alvaton area, and first responders took part in two separate animal rescue missions while assessing storm damage.
Chief Mike Smith of the Alvaton Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters noted several downed trees, a number of damaged vehicles and reports of possible hail damage at a couple of houses.
New Hope Full Gospel Church in Alvaton received significant damage to the roof covering the front entryway.
Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corp. reported outages Thursday affecting 1,000 users in the Alvaton area.
Smith said firefighters responded just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday to assess damage in the area of Old Scottsville Road, Wilson Road and the area of September Lakes.
In the process of surveying, firefighters found major structural damage and partial collapse of a horse stable.
"Crews had to get in and help remove some of the horses," Smith said.
After first responders cut through metal and non-load bearing walls, four horses trapped in the building were safely removed and taken to an off-site location.
Smith said the fire department was called between 8 and 9 p.m. to assist Warren County Emergency Management to assist with the rescue of some baby owls that had been stuck in a tree damaged by the storm.
Using a ladder, firefighters were able to reach three baby owls and an egg that were all removed from the tree and turned over to Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky.
Local first responders have accrued plenty of recent experience in search, rescue and recovery operations related to damage caused by the deadly tornadoes that ripped through the area in December.
"Coming off the December tornadoes, we've been working on doing some more training for natural disasters," Smith said. "A big topic of conversation has been to get some training put together so we can deal with this stuff when it does happen."
Smith said he was grateful for the assistance of other agencies in responding to the storms.
"I think everything went well," Smith said. "We've seen our share of storms and it wouldn't bother me to see sunny skies all summer."
— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.