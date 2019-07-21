Hit-and-miss storm chances through Sunday will increase in coverage by evening into Monday, as a powerful cold front steamrolls southeast over the area. Some storms may become strong. Much cooler, less humid air will follow through Thursday, before the heat cranks back up toward the end of the week. Fore more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Sunday: High 93˚/Low 72˚ Scattered PM Storms
- Monday: High 84˚/Low 71˚ Scattered Storms
- Tuesday: High 81˚/Low 63˚ Mostly Sunny
- Wednesday: High 83˚/Low 59˚ Mostly Sunny
- Thursday: High 85°/Low 61° Mostly Sunny
