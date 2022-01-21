Important deadlines are approaching for city and county residents seeking debris removal following damage wrought by last month’s deadly tornadoes.
Owners of storm-damaged property within the Bowling Green city limits who need debris removal have until Feb. 7 to get that debris to the right of way if they can.
For the county, that deadline falls on Jan. 26.
“Any debris that is not at the right of way … they won’t be coming back for it,” said Matt Powell, the city’s environmental director.
Crews will be making final sweeps of city streets Feb. 7, he said.
All debris needs to be placed on the right of way, meaning up to the side of the street or road, Powell said.
He asked residents and property owners to make sure traffic can pass safely, but he stressed that debris needs to be placed roadside because removal crews aren’t allowed to step on private property because of federal regulations. That means lining debris down the side of a private driveway is out, Powell said.
“It has to be where we can reach it from the road,” he said.
Debris should be placed into separate piles for structural, vegetative and household waste, Powell said, adding that anything within a black bag will instead be picked up by Scott Waste along with regular garbage.
“We’re just here for the storm debris,” Powell said.
If homeowners take the additional step of hiring a contractor to demolish a structure, the contractor should be hauling away the debris from that site, Powell said.
For people who need help getting their debris to the right of way, Powell asked those in need to call the volunteer coordinator at 270-799-8048.
People can also call that line to help with volunteer efforts. Powell said the city is especially in need of equipment that can aid in debris removals, such as small excavators. Anyone who can volunteer such equipment would be of great help, he said.
“We have a real dearth of volunteers at this point,” Powell said.
For those who have questions about the debris removal process, or who need to notify local government that they have wreckage ready to be picked up, Powell advised they call 270-296-1383.
Describing the debris removal process, Powell said about 35 to 40 people have been hired as debris monitors for the city and county, tirelessly working to make sure the entire process proceeds in a way that holds up to regulations, thus ensuring the city and county can get reimbursed by the federal government for the cost of removal efforts.
The debris itself will go to the Glen Lily landfill, Powell said, while other mixed waste will be compacted and taken to another landfill elsewhere.
So far, 167,000 cubic yards of debris have been hauled away, Powell said.
“We think we’re about two-thirds of the way done,” he said.
