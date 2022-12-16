Storm-destroyed Advance Auto re-opens with larger store
Buy Now

Advance Auto Parts store employees on Russellville Road celebrate Wednesday at the rebuilt store.

 DON SERGENT/dsergent@bgdailynews.com

For Store Manager Kyle Gerkins and his staff at the Advance Auto Parts location at 2223 Russellville Road, the mood was light on Wednesday as they enjoyed coffee and doughnuts and welcomed some guests.

