Stratus Plastics, capitalizing on growing demand for the automobile parts it makes, announced plans Thursday to immediately add 40 jobs to its Morgantown plant and eventually add more than 100.
The addition of 40 jobs will nearly double employment at the 163,000-square-foot plant that manufactures injection-molded parts for motor vehicles, appliances and consumer goods on North Industrial Road in Morgantown.
“We’re under 50 employees now, so this will bring us to more than 80,” said David Kondracki, general manager of the Morgantown plant for Ontario-based Stratus. “We purchased the building in 2017, and now we’re filling it to capacity.
“Within the next few years we plan to do a physical expansion of the building and add more jobs.”
The expansion was announced during a Zoom teleconference attended by Morgantown and Butler County officials and Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch, who hailed the additional employment as good news for southcentral Kentucky.
“The chamber is committed to taking a regional approach to economic development,” Bunch said. “We support Morgantown’s efforts to help grow their existing businesses, like Stratus Plastics, and to attract new ones. We are here to provide resources to grow the region’s economy.”
A news release from the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development said a major motor vehicle manufacturer awarded Stratus additional production lines, leading to the job growth.
Kondracki said the Stratus plant is positioned geographically to take advantage of growth in demand for automotive parts.
“This part of Kentucky and the greater Nashville area is a hub for automotive manufacturing,” Kondracki said. “We’re very strategically located.”
Kondracki said he is already interviewing candidates for positions in engineering, material handling and robotics. He said employees at the plant come from throughout southcentral Kentucky.
“Being in the Butler County area works to our advantage,” Kondracki said. “It’s a smaller community, but there’s a need for industry and jobs.
“We draw people from Bowling Green and from north of Morgantown, mostly within an hour’s drive.”
The job growth, which Morgantown Mayor Billy Phelps called “critical for the economic growth and sustainability of our community,” was aided by state tax incentives.
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority has granted a 15-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $2.235 million in tax incentives based on the company’s investment, wage and job-creation targets.
KEDFA documents said Stratus plans to invest $20.5 million in the Morgantown plant over the next 15 years and reach an employment level of 135 people.
