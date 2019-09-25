United Auto Workers Local 2164 members entered uncharted territory Tuesday as employees of the General Motors Bowling Green Assembly Plant began applying for strike pay and medical benefits on the ninth day of the UAW strike against GM.
Union members by the dozens came to the union hall on Plum Springs Loop to fill out paperwork for the $250-per-week strike pay provided by the UAW and also apply for a union medical card after GM announced last week that it was no longer paying for health insurance for the workers on strike.
No other work stoppage in his career had ever reached this point, UAW Local 2164 President Jack Bowers said.
"This is a first for me," Bowers said. "I've been with GM for 34 years, and we had one strike that lasted about a week and then the 2007 strike that lasted two days."
The 900 hourly workers at the Corvette plant, now manning picket lines along three entrances to the plant, received their regular paychecks last week but will begin Sunday receiving only the $250 weekly checks from the union.
That hardship was worsened when GM management announced it would shift the cost of health insurance to the union.
"That was a strong-arm tactic," said Erica Nugent, a UAW member who was helping her fellow workers fill out the paperwork for benefits. "The company is trying to force us into an agreement, but we're standing strong."
Nugent admitted that "it's going to be rough" when families start having to subsist on the strike pay, but she and union leadership have been encouraged by the support shown by other unions and by the local community.
Those applying for benefits were also eating hot dogs and chili that were provided through donations, and Bowers said more donations are coming in from the UAW local at the Ford plant in Louisville and from the United Steelworkers and other unions.
Connie Warren, finance secretary for Local 2164, said donations have also been coming from the local community.
"People have donated pizza for those on the picket line," she said. "We had a food bank already established, and we've been able to stock it more because of support from the community."
That stockpile will be needed if the strike drags on, but both Bowers and Local 2164 Bargaining Chairman Jason Watson expressed guarded optimism that negotiations between the union and GM could soon bear fruit.
With GM losing an estimated $50 million a day as nearly 50,000 workers idle its plants, the company may have incentive to compromise on the issues of pay and benefits for temporary workers that is a sticking point in the negotiations.
Bowers sees a lack of news coming out of the negotiations as a good sign.
"I haven't heard a word (about the negotiations)," Bowers said. "I see that as a good sign. It means they're behind closed doors talking."
"From what I understand, progress is being made," Watson said.
Despite the strike, Watson said plans to ramp up production of the eighth generation Corvette and add a second shift at the plant are going forward. He said about 250 of the 400 workers to be added to the plant's hourly workforce have already transferred in from GM plants that were closed in other states.
"They're transferring here, and some are on the picket line," Watson said. "The plant's plan of having two shifts hasn't changed. Things are still going forward."
A statement from Bowling Green Assembly Plant Director Kai Spande confirmed that plans for production of the new Corvette are proceeding.
"We hope that matters will be settled as soon as possible," Spande said. "We cannot speculate on the length of the strike but can confirm that we continue to do valuable work to support a successful launch of the 2020 Corvette Stingray."
Watson said the transfers from other plants won't help with the issue of transitioning temporary workers to full-time status. The Corvette plant has 43 full-time temporary workers and 36 "flex temps" who work two days per week.
"GM continues to shrink its footprint throughout the U.S.," Watson said. "If they weren't closing these other plants, we wouldn't have these transfers and we'd be hiring local people."
