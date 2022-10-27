South Warren Middle School eighth grader Nathan Marksberry is already thinking about his career options, even considering the engineering profession.
On Wednesday, he and hundreds more eighth graders from throughout southcentral Kentucky got some hands-on introductions to the many employment opportunities available in the region.
At the sixth SCK LAUNCH (Learning About Unique and New Careers Here) Experience event at Knicely Conference Center, Nathan and the other middle schoolers were exposed to just about every imaginable career path as some four dozen local companies provided information and some hands-on education about the world of work.
“I am interested in being an engineer,” Nathan said. “But I came here open-minded. I wanted to see everything they have. The electrical technology was pretty interesting.”
The first full-blown regional SCK LAUNCH Experience since the 2019 event, this one exposed nearly 3,500 eighth graders from 10 counties to everything from manufacturing and heavy equipment operation to food service and medical careers.
Initiated by the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce in 2016, SCK LAUNCH has grown both in number of students and in participating companies as it aims to help youngsters understand local employment options.
The event wasn’t held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and last year’s event was limited to Bowling Green and Warren County students, so this year’s event was likely the biggest yet.
So big, in fact, that organizers made it a two-day (Wednesday and Thursday) event for the first time.
“In 2019, the groups of students were getting so big that it was hard to manage,” said Meredith Rozanski, the chamber’s chief operating officer. “We opted to do two days this year.”
Rozanski said the two-day idea resonated with the participating companies, which can benefit from the exposure to potential future employees.
“It’s a great opportunity for companies to get their name out there,” she said. “It’s great brand recognition for them.”
Mostly, though, SCK LAUNCH is about preparing a future labor force in a region where employers are struggling to find workers and where some 8,000 jobs are available now.
“We’ve had several students say this sparks something in them,” Rozanski said. “You can see it in their faces. It gives them context as they contemplate all these job opportunities.”
It’s eye-opening even for those who may not have begun contemplating their career options.
“I haven’t thought much about careers, but this will help,” said SWMS eighth grader Lucy Veith. “You can find a lot of stuff here, and some of it is really cool.”
Among the coolest was an excavator simulator set up by the Boyd CAT heavy equipment company.
Students lined up for the simulator that allowed them to control a virtual excavator and move dirt and boulders.
It had a video-game appeal, but Boyd CAT Product Application Specialist Justin Jacobs said the simulator wasn’t just for fun and games.
“There’s a pretty serious shortage of workers in the heavy equipment industry now,” Jacobs said. “Tools like this can help us get a head start on finding quality operators. It’s a very good recruiting tool.”
Such fun activities have allowed SCK LAUNCH to attract more participation. Bowling Green’s Foundation Christian Academy, in fact, participated for the first time this year and brought 26 students.
“It gives kids the opportunity to explore,” said Matt Bastin, FCA’s principal. “I hope it plants some seeds and opens up some opportunities for them.”
If Rozanski’s vision for SCK LAUNCH is realized, the event will be adding more schools and students in the future.
“We hope to continue to grow it,” she said. “We modeled it after a program in Mobile, Ala., that brought out 5,000 students when we visited in 2015.
“They’re now at 11,000 students. We hope to get there someday.”