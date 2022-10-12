Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students in Megan Finley’s second grade class take turns feeling a piece of dinosaur kale held by Need More Acres employee Brenna Beardslee as the students explore the Scottsville farm and learn where their food comes from and how the fruit and vegetables are grown on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Need More Acres co-owner Nathan Howell cracks open a bean pod to show a group of Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students how beans were once extracted before technology as the students explore the Scottsville farm and learn where their food comes from on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students in Megan Finley’s second grade class walk through the Need More Acres vineyard in Scottsville, Ky., to see how grapes grow on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students in Renee Ditmore’s first grade class are handed freshly picked carrots by Need More Acres employee Helen Barnum as the students explore the Scottsville farm and learn where their food comes from on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students in Megan Finley’s second grade class harvest kale leaves at Need More Acres in Scottsville, Ky., during a field trip to the farm to learn where their food comes from and how it is grown on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students in Jessica Carney’s second grade class watch a flock of chicken walk around their coop during a field trip to the Need More Acres farm in Scottsville, Ky., on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students in Megan Finley’s second grade class feel and taste the kale leaves they harvested at Need More Acres in Scottsville, Ky., during a field trip to the farm to learn where their food comes from and how it is grown on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Need More Acres co-owner Nathan Howell teaches a group of Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students about beans as the students explore the Scottsville farm and learn where their food comes from on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students in Renee Ditmore’s first grade class are handed freshly picked carrots by Need More Acres employee Helen Barnum as the students explore the Scottsville farm and learn where their food comes from on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
A group of Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students open up the gift bags they were given during their field trip to the Need More Acres farm in Scottsville, Ky., on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in order to learn where their food comes from and how it is harvested. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Need More Acres co-owner Nathan Howell shows a group of Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students a map of the stations the students will visit as they explore the farm and learn how food is grown and harvested on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students in Megan Finley’s second grade class harvest kale leaves at Need More Acres in Scottsville, Ky., during a field trip to the farm to learn where their food comes from and how it is grown on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Need More Acres employee Brenna Beardslee shows the Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students in Megan Finley’s second grade class the inside of a ripening grape as the students explore the Scottsville farm during their field trip to learn where their food comes from and how it is grown on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Need More Acres employee Helen Barnum talks to the Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students in Renee Ditmore’s first grade class about freshly harvested carrots as the students explore the Scottsville farm during their field trip to learn where their food comes from and how it is grown on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students in Jessica Carney’s second grade class watch a flock of chicken walk around their coop during a field trip to the Need More Acres farm in Scottsville, Ky., on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Need More Acres co-owner Nathan Howell teaches a group of Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students about beans as the students explore the Scottsville farm and learn where their food comes from on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
A group of Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students listen as Need More Acres co-owner Nathan Howell teaches them about beans during a field trip to the Scottsville farm to learn where their food comes from and how it is harvested on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students in Megan Finley’s second grade class take turns feeling a piece of dinosaur kale held by Need More Acres employee Brenna Beardslee as the students explore the Scottsville farm and learn where their food comes from and how the fruit and vegetables are grown on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Need More Acres co-owner Nathan Howell cracks open a bean pod to show a group of Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students how beans were once extracted before technology as the students explore the Scottsville farm and learn where their food comes from on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students in Megan Finley’s second grade class walk through the Need More Acres vineyard in Scottsville, Ky., to see how grapes grow on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students in Renee Ditmore’s first grade class are handed freshly picked carrots by Need More Acres employee Helen Barnum as the students explore the Scottsville farm and learn where their food comes from on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students in Megan Finley’s second grade class harvest kale leaves at Need More Acres in Scottsville, Ky., during a field trip to the farm to learn where their food comes from and how it is grown on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students in Jessica Carney’s second grade class watch a flock of chicken walk around their coop during a field trip to the Need More Acres farm in Scottsville, Ky., on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students in Megan Finley’s second grade class feel and taste the kale leaves they harvested at Need More Acres in Scottsville, Ky., during a field trip to the farm to learn where their food comes from and how it is grown on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Need More Acres co-owner Nathan Howell teaches a group of Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students about beans as the students explore the Scottsville farm and learn where their food comes from on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students in Renee Ditmore’s first grade class are handed freshly picked carrots by Need More Acres employee Helen Barnum as the students explore the Scottsville farm and learn where their food comes from on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
A group of Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students open up the gift bags they were given during their field trip to the Need More Acres farm in Scottsville, Ky., on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in order to learn where their food comes from and how it is harvested. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Need More Acres co-owner Nathan Howell shows a group of Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students a map of the stations the students will visit as they explore the farm and learn how food is grown and harvested on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students in Megan Finley’s second grade class harvest kale leaves at Need More Acres in Scottsville, Ky., during a field trip to the farm to learn where their food comes from and how it is grown on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Need More Acres employee Brenna Beardslee shows the Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students in Megan Finley’s second grade class the inside of a ripening grape as the students explore the Scottsville farm during their field trip to learn where their food comes from and how it is grown on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Need More Acres employee Helen Barnum talks to the Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students in Renee Ditmore’s first grade class about freshly harvested carrots as the students explore the Scottsville farm during their field trip to learn where their food comes from and how it is grown on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students in Jessica Carney’s second grade class watch a flock of chicken walk around their coop during a field trip to the Need More Acres farm in Scottsville, Ky., on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Need More Acres co-owner Nathan Howell teaches a group of Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students about beans as the students explore the Scottsville farm and learn where their food comes from on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
A group of Dishman-McGinnis Elementary students listen as Need More Acres co-owner Nathan Howell teaches them about beans during a field trip to the Scottsville farm to learn where their food comes from and how it is harvested on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
SCOTTSVILLE — Students from Dishman-McGinnis Elementary School sampled a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables as they explored Need More Acres farm in Scottsville on Tuesday morning.
The annual field trip to the farm aims to teach the students about "nutrition education, learning where our food comes from and local healthy eating," according to Bowling Green Independent Schools Child Nutrition Coordinator Miranda Pierce.
Three other BGISD elementary schools in the Fresh Fruit and Vegetables program — Parker-Bennett-Curry, T.C. Cherry and McNeill elementary schools — as well as some students from Potter Gray Elementary, will make visits to the farm throughout this week and next to take their turns harvesting vegetables, walking through the vineyard and learning how a farm is operated.
The field trip has grown over the past five or so years, now including a chicken station where students learn how chickens grow, lay eggs and more. The students are also given the opportunity to harvest kale leaves, try freshly picked carrots, see grapes grow on the vine and learn how beans are extracted from their pods.
Since the classes involved in the program receive many of their fresh snacks from Need More Acres, the classes have been invited to see firsthand where the food they are eating originates.
"With our fresh fruits and vegetables program, (we) provide them fruits and vegetables that they may not see, give them a healthy snack and teach them about it," Pierce said. "So, to bring them out to the farm, a lot of them didn't know where a carrot came from and to see it come out of the ground was something surprising for them. But just to learn where our food comes from, it doesn't always come in a can or a box."