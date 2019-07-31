Four Warren County high school students were selected for and participated in the Governor's School for Entrepreneurs program June 23 through July 13 at Northern Kentucky University.
The local students – Nicholas Martin of Bowling Green High School, Trenton Dambrowitz of Greenwood, Devon Spande of Greenwood and Parker Stobaugh of South Warren – were among 72 students from across Kentucky selected for the program that exposes aspiring entrepreneurs to the world of business and business leaders.
Participants in the program toured 15 startups and businesses, met and learned from more than 40 seasoned entrepreneurs, and spent more than 240 hours developing and crafting their business models.
Teams of teens were able to create business models around a product or service, design a prototype and pitch their idea to a large audience and a panel of judges in an event known as Demo Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.