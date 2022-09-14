Zoey Rackovan derives motivation from outperforming people’s expectations, and through Warren County Teen Court she has found the ideal forum in which to excel.
“I was made fun of in seventh grade about not being able to be a lawyer because I’m a girl, but I’m the kind of person to prove people wrong,” said Rackovan, a junior at Warren East High School.
Rackovan was among the 115 students who were sworn in Tuesday as participants in the second year of the local teen court program.
Offered through the Kentucky Court of Justice’s Department of Family and Juvenile Services, the program places teenagers in nearly all the major roles in a courtroom setting, with student volunteers serving as jurors, attorneys, bailiffs and court clerks in active cases.
Defendants in teen court are juveniles who have pleaded guilty to nonviolent offenses that do not carry jail time. When it comes to sentencing, those defendants can choose to go before teen court and have their case heard by a literal jury of their peers.
Tuesday’s ceremony featured the staging of a mock trial involving a “defendant” up for sentencing after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from a fight at school.
Rackovan delivered a closing argument on behalf of the defendant that asked jurors to consider the defendant’s struggles with depression and being a victim of bullying, arguing for the defendant to be paired with a mentor and perform community service.
Warren District Court Judge Kim Geoghegan brought teen court to Warren County last year, traveling to local high schools to recruit students.
A total of 62 students participated in the first year of the local program, and the growth in participation this year reflects efforts to spread awareness of the court’s attributes.
“I saw the confidence in our students last year grow,” Geoghegan said. “Some students were a little timid at first, but by the time we reached the end of the semester their confidence was just unbelievable. ... I found that if we set a challenge, they rose to the occasion every time.”
Several local attorneys assist by mentoring teen court participants, helping them prepare their cases ahead of the monthly court sessions.
Teen court operates in 18 counties in Kentucky and is premised on the idea that most young people want to do what is right when making decisions, and that juvenile offenders are more willing to make amends and avoid committing future offenses when their cases are heard by their peers.
Billy Stover, state program coordinator for teen court, said the program focuses on constructive sentencing for offenders, which can include options such as community service, counseling, anger management or the opportunity to participate as a juror in a future teen court session.
“I could give students a million reasons why teen court is a good program to be involved with,” Stover said. “It’s great to put on your résumé, college applications, you’re going to meet friends from other schools, you’re going to learn the law, you’ve got to think on your feet and learn public speaking skills. But more than anything, you’re going to make a difference in someone’s life.”
Several dozen members of this year’s teen court cohort have returned for a second year after being part of the first class of members.
Emma Dowell, a senior at Greenwood High School, spent last year prosecuting cases in teen court.
Dowell said the program has helped her develop empathy for defendants who come through the system and informed her arguments for helping them avoid committing future offenses while holding them accountable.
“We see teenagers who have committed misdemeanors, but they’re still getting their lives together,” Dowell said. “As teenagers, we understand that life’s hard, and I think teen court is so amazing because you’re able to connect with these teenagers. We may not understand the situations that they’re going through, but we understand what it means to be a teenager.”
As part of the new group of students, Rackovan said teen court will position her well for a future career in law, and she has recruited other students from her school to take part.
“Don’t think that because someone says you can’t do something that you can’t because it’s easy to prove them wrong,” Rackovan said. “You just have to find the right opportunity.”
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydaily news or visit bgdailynews.com.