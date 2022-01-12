Parents and educators have made their voices loud and clear about so-called critical race theory and what topics of discussion should be off-limits in Kentucky classrooms, but now students are having their say.
In Frankfort on Wednesday, members of Kentucky’s Student Voice Team – a student-led education advocacy group – participated in the “Stop the Teacher Gag Bill Rally” to oppose House Bills 14 and 18.
The students joined Defenders of Accurate History, a coalition of educators from across Kentucky, which organized the rally in the Capitol Rotunda.
The two bills, which both feature similar language and provisions, would codify limits on classroom discussions and instruction related to race and sex.
House Bill 14, in particular, would pose a potential $5,000 penalty to be withheld from the school district in the event of a violation “per day from the date the notice is issued through the date the Attorney General determines the violation is remedied.”
Both bills can be viewed as a response to criticisms of critical race theory, even though the bills do not mention the concept explicitly.
Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass has said the state’s department of education isn’t aware of any school districts specifically teaching critical race theory, and “neither CRT nor terms associated with it appear in our state’s standards.”
Arivumani Srivastava, a Gatton Academy senior recruited from Greenwood High School, is a member of the Kentucky Student Voice Team and planned to participate in the Frankfort rally Wednesday. Throughout his entire K-12 career, Srivastava said he had never heard the term “critical race theory” used in a classroom.
Describing his opposition to House Billls 14 and 18, Srivastava said they would chill free speech in the classroom and allow politicians to micromanage school culture.
“Teachers are already walking on eggshells” during discussions about race, Srivastava said.
He said the legislation would “steer teachers totally away from very valuable conversations about the role that race plays in our world today.”
Specifically, the bills would prohibit instruction – and even discussion “formal or informal,” in the case of House Bill 18 – promoting the following concepts:
- One race, sex or religion is inherently superior to another race, sex or religion.
- An individual, by virtue of his or her race, sex or religion is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.
- An individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of his or her race, sex or religion.
- Members of one race, sex or religion cannot and should not attempt to treat others without respect to race, sex or religion.
- An individual’s moral character is determined by his or her race or sex.
- An individual, by virtue of his or her race, sex, or religion, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, sex or religion.
- Any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race, sex or religion.
- Meritocracy or traits such as a hard work ethic are racist, sexist or oppressive or were created by members of a particular race or religion to oppress members of another race or religion.
House Bill 14 goes further, prohibiting instruction including or promoting the following concepts:
- The Commonwealth of Kentucky or the United States is fundamentally or irredeemably racist or sexist.
- Values, moral or ethical codes, privileges or beliefs can be assigned to a race or sex or to an individual because of the individual’s race or sex.
- Promoting or advocating the violent overthrow of the U.S. government or promoting division between, or resentment of, a race, sex, religion, creed, nonviolent political affiliation, social class or class of people.
Srivastava said the language in the bills is vaguely worded and that “the legislation is going to be hard to implement” faithfully and generally “hurtful to the classroom environment.”
He said students should learn that race is not taboo “but something that should be talked about constructively.”
Further, in Srivastava’s view, lawmakers should seize on a record budget surplus this year and fund perennial education priorities like full-day kindergarten, universal pre-K and support for students’ mental health needs. Generally, they should focus on giving every student in Kentucky the best education possible, he said.
“I just don’t see how that’s happening with this legislation,” Srivastava said.
